The seed for the Dubuque nonprofit Friends of Homacho was planted because of an auspicious meeting between a retired teacher named Don Koppes and an Ethiopian immigrant named Argaw Oremo.
Oremo, from the town of Homacho, had won a visa in 2007 from the U.S. Department of State's diversity immigrant visa program lottery. Once Oremo "won" his visa, the rest was up to him.
“He had to pay for everything,” Don Koppes, president of Friends of Homacho, said. “And he had to find a host family.”
Oremo landed in Columbus, Ohio in 2008, where starting a new life amidst an economic crisis proved difficult. Unable to find work, Oremo reached out to a former classmate who was attending the University of Dubuque.
“This fellow invited him to come to Dubuque,” Koppes said. “And after living with him for less than a week, he ended up at the Presentation Lantern Center, and that’s where I was volunteering and helping people learn English.”
The pair hit it off immediately.
“I came home that first day and I knew there was something special about him," Koppes said.
When his oldest son deployed to Afghanistan in 2010, Koppes invited Oremo to live with him and his family. The arrangement lasted for three years. In 2010, Koppes and his wife accompanied Oremo to Homacho. The result of that trip was the founding of Friends of Homacho, which was officially designated a 501(c)(3) in August 2011.
Matt Daughenbaugh, the organization’s vice-president, has had an interest in Ethiopia since childhood.
“My parents lived there in the early 1970s,” he said. “My dad was stationed at a military base near what is now modern-day Eritrea. So I grew up with pictures of Ethiopia that my dad had in an album.”
Daughenbaugh said a couple of those pictures made a huge impression on him.
“There was one picture of this reservoir where everybody in the community would go to get their water,” he said. “Their water to cook, their water to bathe, everything. It was this kind of dirty, murky water. And there was another photo of that reservoir during the dry season, when they had to go get water that was barely even there. Those two photos made an impression on me as a young child.”
Daughenbaugh was working as the director of marketing at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center when he told the story to a colleague. He mentioned that his father had always wanted to go back and do something for the people he had gotten to know during his time there, but hadn’t gotten a chance before he died in 2011. It was on Daughenbaugh’s bucket list to do what his father hadn’t been able to do.
“He said, ‘You know, there’s a guy in Dubuque that does exactly that. You should give him a call,’” he said.
Even though Daughenbaugh now lives in Illinois, he continues to volunteer with Friends of Homacho. He makes the trek to the village with Koppes and others at least once a year.
“This is a lifelong commitment and a legacy project for me,” he said.
Getting to Homacho is not an easy feat – after a 14 hour flight to the capital of Addis Ababa, it is a nine-hour car ride over undeveloped roads.
“There are roads that we would not call roads,” Daughenbaugh said.
The organization’s main goals are water, education and healthcare, all of which have boosted the economy and increased the population of the town.
“I think the first time I went in December 2010, there were about 1,000 people in the village,” Koppes said. “Now, they would tell you there’s probably over 12,000. Bringing water in has brought more people in from outlying areas.”
After several years in the U.S., Oremo returned to Homacho. He is married, has two daughters and owns his own business. He continues to be an important linchpin for Friends of Homacho.
“It would be virtually impossible to operate over there without him, and without help from his family,” Koppes said. “He is our translator, he organizes everything."
In addition to its water reservoir project, Friends of Homacho has also replaced mud floors in several schools with cement. Koppes estimates that 16,000 students from Homacho and outlying rural areas are served by the schools.
Educational supplies and medical supplies and medical equipment are also among the organization’s projects. Volleyballs and soccer balls are purchased every year for schools, and thousands of doses of Vitamin A, something lacking in many Ethiopian diets, are delivered.
“It’s an amazing feat that this small little group in this small town has accomplished what we have,” Daughenbaugh said.
Koppes said the key to it all has been Argaw Oremo.
“He talked about how poor the village was,” he said. “But he wasn’t looking to help his mom and dad. He wasn’t looking to help just his family. He was looking to help the entire village.”