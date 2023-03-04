Today is Saturday, March 4, the 63rd day of 2023. There are 302 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1789, the Constitution of the United States went into effect as the first Federal Congress met in New York. (The lawmakers then adjourned for lack of a quorum.)
• In 1863, the Idaho Territory was created.
• In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln was inaugurated for a second term of office; with the end of the Civil War in sight, Lincoln declared: “With malice toward none, with charity for all.”
• In 1933, Franklin D. Roosevelt took office as America’s 32nd president.
• In 1987, President Ronald Reagan addressed the nation on the Iran-Contra affair, acknowledging that his overtures to Iran had “deteriorated” into an arms-for-hostages deal.
• In 1994, in New York, four extremists were convicted of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing that killed six people and injured more than a thousand.
• In 1998, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that sexual harassment at work can be illegal even when the offender and victim are of the same gender.
• In 2015, the Justice Department cleared Darren Wilson, a White former Ferguson, Mo., police officer, in the fatal shooting of Michael Brown, a Black 18-year-old, but also issued a scathing report calling for sweeping changes in city law enforcement practices.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Paula Prentiss is 85. Singer Shakin’ Stevens is 75. Movie director Scott Hicks is 70. Actor Catherine O’Hara is 69. Actor Patricia Heaton is 65. Actor Stacy Edwards is 58. Country singer Jason Sellers is 52. Jazz musician Jason Marsalis is 46. Actor Scott Michael Foster is 38. Actor Andrea Bowen is 33. Actor Jenna Boyd is 30. Actor Jacob Hopkins is 21. Rapper Dylan Gilmer is 14.
