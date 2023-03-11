If your birthday is today: You have the drive, intelligence and insight to get things done your way. It's up to you to bring about positive change. A shift in how you earn money will encourage brighter days ahead. Don't settle for less than what you want.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Start early. Don't get worked up over things you can't change; it will only make you grumpy. A lifestyle change will save money.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.