If your birthday is today: You have the drive, intelligence and insight to get things done your way. It's up to you to bring about positive change. A shift in how you earn money will encourage brighter days ahead. Don't settle for less than what you want.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Start early. Don't get worked up over things you can't change; it will only make you grumpy. A lifestyle change will save money.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) A partnership will change how you handle personal, legal and financial matters. A physical challenge will make you aware of what to incorporate into your daily routine.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Your desire to handle everything will help you maintain control, but it will also run you ragged. Call someone you can trust to help out.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't allow anyone to take advantage of your generosity. Invest in yourself first. Be wary of people trying to separate you from your money.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Engage in something that brings you joy. Let your creative juices flow and you'll develop innovative ideas. Mix business with pleasure.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Sit back and accept whatever situation you face. A domestic change may not be something you want, but it's the best thing for you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You'll have plenty of opportunities but little time to execute your plans. Initiate the changes necessary to improve your situation.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't take on a fight you cannot win. Put your energy where it counts. Focus on pursuits that hone your skills and qualifications.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Participating in a creative activity will encourage better connections. Recognize your skills and use them to achieve financial freedom.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be resourceful, ask questions and reach out to people who can help you. Don't put up with someone trying to sabotage your plans. Be direct and take action to right a wrong.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Dedication and determination will help convince others to join you. A change to your living arrangements will pay off and help you lower your overhead.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Refuse to let an emotional incident or a manipulative individual push you to change your mind. Stand by your beliefs.
