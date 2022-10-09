To a young student, an art museum or a symphony orchestra performance might seem intimidating — something they can’t appreciate or participate in until they’re older.
But leaders of tri-state arts organizations say that couldn’t be further from the truth.
Whether hosting classes for children or incorporating artistic excursions into students’ school days, local venues prioritize youth in their programming to encourage an early love of the arts.
“It’s profoundly important that we nurture that next generation of artists,” said Irene Thraen-Borowski, vice president of the board of directors for Galena (Ill.) Center for the Arts and Galena High School art teacher. “This says, ‘In our community, art has value, our youth have value as creative thinkers, they’re contributing, and look what they can do.’”
School district partnerships
Often, area arts organizations collaborate with local school districts to bring the arts to students.
“It’s really important to assist school districts and other organizations that are working to meet the creative needs of youth because we know that art matters in so many different ways,” said Sara Lomasz Flesch, executive director of Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts in Mineral Point, Wis.
She said the center will pilot an arts and crafts sampler program beginning in the spring, which will involve local school districts bringing students to Shake Rag Alley to observe craftspeople at work on projects like blacksmithing, loom weaving, sculpting and more.
Dubuque Museum of Art hosts an annual exhibition of artwork from high school students in Dubuque Community School District and Holy Family Catholic Schools, according to Margaret Buhr, director of creative learning.
“The high-schoolers install the work, so in effect, they’re curators,” Buhr said. “The students work together and hang the show.”
At its new location at 971 Gear St., Galena Center for the Arts established a dedicated youth art gallery of its own. Thraen-Borowski said the gallery recently featured art from Galena High School’s National Art Honor Society, and plans are in the works for a joint art show featuring work from high school students across Jo Daviess County.
A walk through the arts
In Dubuque, the partnership between schools and arts groups is perhaps most clearly seen in the Arts Trek program, which connects students to organizations like Dubuque Museum of Art and Dubuque Symphony Orchestra.
Each spring, the museum welcomes approximately 700 area second-grade students for an Arts Trek tour, according to Buhr. During the same time, museum officials host an exhibition of artwork from kindergarten through eighth-grade students in Dubuque’s public and private schools.
“It’s wonderful for the students touring to see their fellow students’ work on the wall,” Buhr said.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra hosts third- and fifth-grade students for Arts Trek concerts, which will take place on Oct. 13 and Nov. 15 this year. Director of Education and Outreach Hannah Von Mulert said more than 2,500 students attend an Arts Trek concert annually, learning about the families of instruments within the orchestra, the various periods of music history and the modern repertoire of a symphony.
“We let them know that orchestras play for Broadway shows, and they play for operas and ballets and movies and TV and video games,” she said. “I think a lot of kids don’t realize the variety that orchestras play, and it’s really cool to hear and see their reactions when they hear the orchestra playing a song from their favorite movie or a piece from a video game that they’ve played.”
She said approximately 15 area schools also participate in the Adopt a Musician program, through which a musician visits fourth-grade classrooms about five times each school year to discuss their instrument and perform pieces.
Buhr said arts leaders also are considering piloting an Arts Trek for middle school students, which could include visits to various Dubuque museums and the Art on the River exhibit.
Hands-on experiences
In addition to helping students attend performances, local organizations emphasize hands-on programs for area youth.
For example, the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra’s four youth ensembles offer performance opportunities for more than 70 students, and Galena Center for the Arts recently began hosting youth musicians in its performance space.
“When you’re not 21, you don’t have a lot of options for venues (to perform),” Thraen-Borowski said. “You can maybe play at a bar, but your friends can’t come see you. We’re seeing a real need from youth to be able to go see live music that is produced by their peer group.”
Shake Rag Alley hosts regular art programs and summer camps for K-12 students. This year, the center also rebranded a monthly women’s art party to welcome creators of all genders, ages 12 and older, and waives the project fees for middle and high school participants.
Multiple Dubuque theater organizations offer youth summer musicals, including Bell Tower Theater and Rising Star Theatre Company, which partnered with the Grand Opera House in August for a joint youth production.
Theater camps and classes also are popular offerings. This school year, Rising Star is hosting classes through Dubuque Community School District’s Leadership Enrichment After-School Programs. The programs at Jefferson and Washington middle schools focus on topics from improvisational acting and dance to character creation and theatre games.
Meanwhile, Bell Tower Theater’s popular Kids Take the Stage classes let students in kindergarten through sixth grade experience theater through pantomime, dance, instrumental music, reading and more. A new session of classes kicks off on Monday, Oct. 10.
Bell Tower Theater Artistic Associate Sue Flogel, who teaches some of the classes, said the activities let children explore and learn to think creatively. She also recently led outreach activities at Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA and St. Mark Youth Enrichment, which she said helped attract new students to participate in the theater’s classes and musicals.
“Theater is about teamwork, and it’s a sport you can do your whole life,” said Bell Tower Artistic Director Sue Riedel. “There’s no age barriers when you’re doing theater.”
