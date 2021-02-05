Play: “The Dangers of VD (Valentine’s Day)”
Performers: Bell Tower Theater.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 18 and 25, and Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27; 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, and Sundays, Feb. 14, 21 and 28.
Site: Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road.
Cost: $22. Tickets are available at
COVID-19 protocols: The show will be performed with social distance seating and other precautions. For more information, visit www.belltowertheater.net.
Synopsis
“The Dangers of VD (Valentine’s Day)” is a comedic look at love, sex and intimacy told through the lens of three generations against the background of the most romantic holiday of the year.
George and Mildred yearn for the romance of their younger days, while their son, Henry, and daughter-in-law, Pauline, grapple with Henry’s lack of interest in sex. Meanwhile, Henry and Paulette’s daughter, Jacqui, turns to her divorced aunt, Jean, for dating advice.
A social commentary on growing older, growing apart and finding love, “The Dangers of VD (Valentine’s Day)” offers a light-hearted look at the serious work of relationships.
Tidbits
- Playwright Chris McKerracher is a writer, actor and director who hails from Calmar, Alberta, Canada.
- McKerracher is well-known in the Alberta theater community for his inventive, small cast stage plays.
- Bell Tower’s production of the play is the U.S. premiere.
- The cast features Don Brauhn, Debbie Meyer, Scott Schneider, Lorie Foley, Mandy Diercks and Megan Frankovich.
Quotable, from director Sue Riedel
- “The play is a funny situation comedy, with fun characters, all played by a well-seasoned cast.”
- “We picked the show because we thought it would be a fun February show for Valentine’s Day.”
- “When I picked the play, I thought I could just order a motorized walker (for the Grandpa character). Not the case, and Grandpa needed one for the story. Our tech people are always ready for a challenge, and they rose to the occasion and made one.”
- “We all can use a laugh right now, and I promise, you’ll get many good laughs while watching this show.”
Quotable, from actor Scott Schneider (Henry)
- “This is actually the third live show that we’ve done since we’ve returned. I’ve been so impressed with how the Bell Tower has returned to live performances. They’ve done their research. Safety is always in mind. They’ve figured out a way to do live performances so that people can come out and enjoy live theater.”
- “I think Bell Tower does a wonderful job of selecting plays that not only entertain but talk on some subjects that people will want to talk about.”
- “These couples very much love each other and very much care for each other. It’s are reminder to put in a little extra effort to keep that spark alive.”
- “This cast is a group of veteran actors and friends. We all know each other and enjoy sharing the stage together.”
- “Everything Bell Tower does is first-run in Dubuque. We’ve also done some Iowa premieres and U.S. premieres. It’s fun and fresh.”