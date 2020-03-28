SINSINAWA, Wis. — The Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters will celebrate the Paschal Feast beginning with the procession of the palms at 10:45 a.m., followed by the Eucharist at 11 a.m., on Sunday, April 5, at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z.
Other Holy Week services will include:
- Holy Thursday, Mass of the Lord's Supper, 6:15 p.m. April 9.
- Good Friday, celebration of the Lord's Passion, 2 p.m. April 10.
- Holy Saturday, the Paschal Vigil, 7 p.m. April 11.
- Easter Sunday, Eucharist 11 a.m. April 12.
Services are open to the public.
For more information, call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org.