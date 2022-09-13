Play: “Peter and the Starcatcher.”
Performers: The Grand Opera House.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Sept. 16 and 23; Saturdays, Sept. 17 and 24; 2 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 18 and 25.
Site: The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
Cost: $25 for adults; $15 for ages 18 and younger. Group pricing available for groups of more than 12 people.
Synopsis
Long before the Darling children flew with Peter Pan and Tinkerbell to the magical Neverland, there was an apprentice Starcatcher named Molly, a nameless boy and his orphan friends and a pirate named Black Stache and his crew.
Follow them on their high seas journey from perilous pirate pillaging to amazing adventures on a faraway island.
Mixing historical fact, the fictional world of Neverland and modern pop culture, this uniquely imaginative play is a chance to allow your imagination to create your own ideal Neverland.
Tidbits
- Based on the 2004 novel “Peter and the Starcatchers” by humorist Dave Barry and suspense writer Ridley Pearson, the play opened on Broadway in 2012.
- The play won Tony Awards for stage, costume and lighting design, as well as for the actors who portrayed Molly and Black Stache.
- J.M. Barrie, who wrote the original Peter Pan books, created Peter Pan and Neverland to entertain the young boys of a neighboring family in London.
- While audiences will recognize many of the characters in “Peter and the Starcatcher,” the story has a different history and new worlds that don’t appear in the original tale.
Quotable, from director Nick Halder
- “Audiences will see some of their favorite characters from ‘Peter Pan,’ just earlier versions of them before they become the characters that we know and remember. There will be Lost Boys, pirates and even mermaids. Everything that people have come to love about Neverland can be found in this play.”
- “There is plenty of humor and suspense to go around in this piece. Suspense starts as two trunks, one containing precious cargo belonging to Queen Victoria and the other, sand, are placed on separate ships bound for the kingdom of Rundoon. Of course, it is not a smooth voyage to Rundoon and the twists and turns that take place to get there build the suspense. Humor takes many forms, including verbal word play, repeated misuse of words and contemporary references.”
- “There are clever allusions to Peter Pan throughout the whole play that this is Peter and Mrs. Darling’s origin story. The orphan boy that is introduced to the audience in the beginning eventually takes the name Peter Pan. (There are also) various clues that Molly is the future Mrs. Darling, mother of Wendy. Once again, the writers brilliantly bring to life these iconic characters in their own telling of how these two characters become legends.”
- “This play is about transformation, both in terms of each character’s transformation, and in terms of the theatrical techniques we use to continuously transform the stage into the magical world of the play. Imagination is key, not only for the production staff and performers in creating this piece, but also for the audience watching.”
- “We hope that the audience will take this memorable journey with us and that they will be delighted in witnessing the results.”
