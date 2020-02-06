Sprout — A Children’s Boutique and Wartick Photography will host the third annual Dubuque Stork Affair from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St.
The event offers a place to find resources for growing families. Attendees also will be able to raise money for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
There will be vendor booths that showcase products and services, short educational talks, interactive demos, shopping and more.
Eventgoers can learn from nearly 50 services, including working with a doula to various therapies during pregnancy and for newborns to the latest baby products and newborn photography.
This year’s event also will include interactive areas featuring infant CPR training, prenatal yoga, car seat techs, baby wearing demos and breast-feeding consultations.
Speakers will touch on topics including safe sleep, pediatric care during the first year, baby proofing, healing the mommy tummy, finding quality child care, working women and stay-at-home dads and more.
Tickets are $8 in advance at www.dubuque
storkaffair.com and $10 at the door.