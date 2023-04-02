Hardcover fiction
1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
3. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
4. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
5. I Have Some Questions for You, Rebecca Makkai, Viking
6. Pineapple Street, Jenny Jackson, Pamela Dorman Books
7. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
8. The White Lady, Jacqueline Winspear, Harper
9. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
10. Old Babes in the Wood: Stories, Margaret Atwood, Doubleday
11. A Day of Fallen Night, Samantha Shannon, Bloomsbury Publishing
12. Before the Coffee Gets Cold, Toshikazu Kawaguchi, Hanover Square Press
13. Small Things Like These, Claire Keegan, Grove Press
14. The London Séance Society, Sarah Penner, Park Row
15. Birnam Wood, Eleanor Catton, FSG
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond, Crown
2. The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
3. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
4. Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age, Katherine May, Riverhead Books
5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
7. Saving Time: Discovering a Life Beyond the Clock, Jenny Odell, Random House
8. It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism, Bernie Sanders, John Nichols, Crown
9. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
10. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House
11. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama, Crown
12. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
13. Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make It Home, Benjamin Hall, Harper
14. The Best Strangers in the World: Stories from a Life Spent Listening, Ari Shapiro, HarperOne
15. Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People, Tracy Kidder, Random House
Trade paperback fiction
1. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan, Scribner
4. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
5. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
6. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Penguin
7. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
8. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine
9. Never Never, Colleen Hoover, Tarryn Fisher, Canary Street Press
10. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin
11. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
12. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S/Marysue Rucci Books
13. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
14. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
15. Legends & Lattes, Travis Baldree, Tor
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
4. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
5. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet, John Green, Dutton
6. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, Dr. Anna Lembke, Dutton
7. We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Modern Ireland, Fintan O’Toole, Liveright
8. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
9. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
10. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
11. The Nineties: A Book, Chuck Klosterman, Penguin
12. South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation, Imani Perry, Ecco
13. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America, Matt Kracht, Chronicle
14. Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention—and How to Think Deeply Again, Johann Hari, Crown
15. What My Bones Know: A Memoir of Healing from Complex Trauma, Stephanie Foo, Ballantine
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
4. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
5. The Left Hand of Darkness, Ursula K. Le Guin, Ace
6. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
7. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
8. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
9. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
10. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
Early and middle grade readers
1. The Moth Keeper: A Graphic Novel, K. O’Neill, Random House Graphic
2. Bea Wolf, Zach Weinersmith, Boulet (Illus.), First Second
3. Squished: A Graphic Novel, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
4. Finally Seen, Kelly Yang, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
5. Hoops: A Graphic Novel, Matt Tavares, Candlewick
6. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
7. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
8. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
9. Leeva at Last, Sara Pennypacker, Matthew Cordell (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
10. Freewater, Amina Luqman-Dawson, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
11. The Tryout: A Graphic Novel, Christina Soontornvat, Joanna Cacao (Illus.), Graphix
12. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. A First Time for Everything, Dan Santat, First Second
14. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
15. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
Young adult
1. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
2. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
3. Nick and Charlie, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
4. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Tundra Books
5. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
6. Girl in Pieces, Kathleen Glasgow, Ember
7. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
8. The Sinister Booksellers of Bath, Garth Nix, HarperTeen
9. The Stolen Heir: A Novel of Elfhame, Holly Black, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
10. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
11. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
12. Lies We Sing to the Sea, Sarah Underwood, HarperTeen
13. She Is a Haunting, Trang Thanh Tran, Bloomsbury YA
14. Bloodmarked, Tracy Deonn, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
15. Lore, Alexandra Bracken, Disney-Hyperion
Children’s illustrated
1. Hot Dog, Doug Salati, Knopf Books for Young Readers
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
4. Happy Easter, Little Pookie, Sandra Boynton, Boynton Bookworks
5. Bluey: Easter, Penguin Young Readers
6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s Easter Egg Hunt, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
7. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
8. When Things Aren’t Going Right, Go Left, Marc Colagiovanni, Peter H. Reynolds (Illus.), Orchard Books
9. Happy Easter from the Crayons, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel Books
10. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books
11. Little Blue Truck’s Springtime: An Easter And Springtime Book For Kids, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
12. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
13. Remember, Joy Harjo, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Random House Studio
14. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
15. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial Books
Children’s series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
5. InvestiGators, John Patrick Green, Christopher Hastings, Pat Lewis (Illus.), First Second
6. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
7. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Cynthia Yuan Cheng (Illus.), Graphix
8. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
9. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
10. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
