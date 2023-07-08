Today is Saturday, July 8, the 189th day of 2023. There are 176 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1776, Col. John Nixon gave the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence, outside the State House (now Independence Hall) in Philadelphia.
• In 1950, President Harry S. Truman named Gen. Douglas MacArthur commander-in-chief of United Nations forces in Korea. (Truman would fire MacArthur for insubordination nine months later.)
• In 1994, Kim Il Sung, North Korea’s communist leader since 1948, died at age 82.
• In 2011, former first lady Betty Ford died in Rancho Mirage, Calif., at age 93.
• In 2022, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech.
Today’s Birthdays
Singer Steve Lawrence is 88. Actor Jeffrey Tambor is 79. Ballerina Cynthia Gregory is 76. Actor Kim Darby is 76. Actor Jonelle Allen is 75. Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck is 74. Actor Anjelica Huston is 72. Writer Anna Quindlen is 71. Actor Kevin Bacon is 65. Country singer Toby Keith is 62. Rock singer Joan Osborne is 61. Actor Rocky Carroll is 60. Actor Corey Parker is 58. Actor Billy Crudup is 55. Singer Beck is 53. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is 50. Actor Kathleen Robertson is 50. Christian rock musician Stephen Mason is 48. Actor Milo Ventimiglia is 46. Singer Ben Jelen is 44. Actor Lance Gross is 42. Actor Sophia Bush is 41. Rock musician Jamie Cook is 38. Actor Jake McDorman is 37. Actor Maya Hawke is 25. Actor Jaden Smith is 25.