“A Streetcar Named Desire,” 7 p.m. on TCM The last brave and hopeless struggle of a lonely, poor and decaying woman to hold on to her gentility as she is forced to confront the vicious realities of life in the form of her brother-in-law.
“Harvest Moon,” 7 p.m.
on Hallmark When Jen’s (Jessy Schram) family goes bankrupt, she leaves home to work at one of the only family assets still available to her — a pumpkin farm. As she tries to make changes to the business, she clashes with the handsome farm manager (Jesse Hutch).
“Gone in 60 Seconds,”
8 p.m. on SyFy In order to save his brother, a former car thief agrees to steal 50 high-end cars in a single night for a threatening British gangster. despite being under surveillance by the police. Nicolas Cage and Angelina Jolie star in this high-speed heist film.