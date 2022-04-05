Dorothy Gale is swept away by a tornado from her Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz, where she encounters a host of characters: Good witches, bad witches, animals that talk, a scarecrow, a tin man and a mystical Yellow Brick Road she must travel to find her way home.
Along the way, she makes new friends but also must brave powerful enemies, including the Wicked Witch of the West, who will stop at nothing to get her hands on Dorothy’s magical ruby slippers.
To make it home safely, Dorothy must learn an important lesson: There’s no place like home.
Tidbits
More than 150 middle school students are collaborating both on stage and behind the scenes for this production.
The show is approximately two hours in length and will include one 15-minute intermission.
Based on newspaper reporter L. Frank Baum’s 1900 children’s book, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” it is considered one of the first modern fairy tales with a distinctly American setting.
Baum would go on to write 13 more books set in the Land of Oz. The last one, “Glinda of Oz,” was published in 1920, a year after his death.
The first musical stage version of “The Wizard of Oz” premiered in 1902 in Chicago. Baum was heavily involved in its writing and production.
“The Wizard of Oz” has been adapted hundreds of times in the past 120 years for stage, screen, television, musical concerts, video games, animated shows, books, comics, board games and more.