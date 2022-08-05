If your birthday is today: Protect your position, reputation and status by welcoming what others think. The knowledge you gain will appease anyone who opposes your plans. Don't limit what you can do.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Finish what you start. Choose stability over reacting emotionally. Don't give in to someone manipulative.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Make changes that encourage more opportunities. Meet people who can help you advance. Update your look to ensure others view you as progressive. Romance is on the rise.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Risks will cause problems. Stick to what and who you know. Choose what makes the most sense and brings the highest return.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Keep your emotions in check. Refuse to let anyone stand in your way. Walk away from partnerships that no longer encourage or motivate you to look, feel and do your best.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Clear a space conducive to getting things done. Invest time and money in comfort and convenience. Pay attention to detail.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Simplicity will help you stay on target. Focus on your financial plans. Don't give in to emotional manipulation. Romance is encouraged.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Bypass anyone trying to convince you to do something that doesn't feel right. Take the path that offers something concrete.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Invest more time and money in you and your future. A difference in how you look will lead to compliments. Social events will bring you in contact with someone special.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Take money matters seriously. Look at methods of how to use your money wisely. Build a secure future that offers peace of mind.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't let your concerns consume you. Don't get in over your head. Don't make a move to satisfy a whim. Be smart and sit tight.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Getting along with friends and family will be complicated if you overreact. Finish what you start, the point between success and failure.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Buying favors will backfire. Consider who you are, what you do and what you want. If you lose sight of your goals and agonize over what others think, you will miss an opportunity to advance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.