If your birthday is today: Don't count on others to take care of responsibilities that belong to you. Use this year to complete unfinished business. You everything to gain by focusing on being and doing your best.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Get in touch with long-lost friends. Set new goals and research how to get where you want to go. Use your intuition to make better decisions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't let what others do stand in your way or disrupt your day. Put your energy into doing the best job and earning your keep.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't deny yourself when the possibilities are endless. Take a stand and work to eliminate emotional uncertainty. Ask questions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Distance yourself from pushy individuals and uncomfortable situations. Reach out to those who share your concerns. Be true to yourself and maintain a strict budget.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Let your actions speak for you. If you allude to something untrue, you will discredit yourself and miss an opportunity to grow.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Refuse to let your emotions or circumstances dictate what happens next. Trust and believe in yourself, and you will find your way.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Rethink how you earn and manage your money. With some lifestyle changes, you can lower your stress. Alter your living conditions and thrive.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't sign up for something that doesn't interest you. Someone will offer false information to grab your attention. Read the fine print.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Concentrate on how to use your skills and experience. Say no to people trying to reroute you down a path you cannot afford.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Prove yourself, and you will make a difference. Don't make a hasty financial move. Let your instincts be your guide.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't feel like you must make promises that are difficult to honor. Take care of your responsibilities while having fun.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Spend time with loved ones or fix up your space. Let your freethinking attitude shine, and do what makes you happy.