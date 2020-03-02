If you know of a free event coming up, contact Features Editor Megan Gloss at 563-588-5638 or megan.gloss@thmedia.com. Here are a few free events and destinations you can check out this week:
Tuesday, March 3
Canvas Creations. 4 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Create a spring painting of a tree. All levels of painters welcome. Be sure to wear old clothes. Registration required. For ages 9-12. Details: www.dubuque.lib.ia.us or 563-589-4225, ext. 2228.
Thursday, March 5
Family Forest Open House. 5-8 p.m., Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa. Family-friendly event featuring activities for children, booths with experts and presentations on a wide range of topics about improving forest health. Details: www.treesforever.org.
Friday, March 6
Know Your Community Story Time. 10 a.m., Dubuque Museum of Art, 701 Locust St. Free story time with library staff for ages 6 and younger. No registration required. Adult participation required. Details: www.dubuque.lib.ia.us.
Music @ your library. 5:30-7 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., Aigler Auditorium. Dubuque rap artist Stephen “Lyric” Baldwin in concert. Lyric’s hip-hop and rap music is positive and refrains from using profanity. All ages welcome, but children must be accompanied by an adult. Light refreshments will be available. Details: www.dubuque.lib.ia.us.
Coaster Art Show. 6-9 p.m., Dubuque Area Arts Collective, 375 Bluff St. The exhibit and opening reception are part of First Fridays. View art created by artists of all ages using the 4-by-4 medium of a coaster. Artists are invited to participate and submit as many pieces of art as they like. Details: salondbq@gmail.com or www.facebook.com/dubuqueareaartscollective.
Fabulous Fridays Artist Performance Series: Rebecca Christian. 12:05-12:40 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. Poet and storyteller Rebecca Christian will perform. Dessert and coffee will follow the performance. Details: www.stlukesumcdbq.com.
Sunday, March 8
RARE Raptor Program. 1 p.m., E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road. Get up close and personal with birds of prey as the Raptor Advocacy, Rehabilitation and Education Group from Iowa City shares a deeper understanding of the role these birds play in the ecosystem. Details: 563-556-0620 or www.minesofspain.org.