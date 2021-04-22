The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place April 18-25. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “Father Unknown.”
Genre: Feature documentary
Country: USA/Switzerland.
Run time: 67 minutes.
Director: David Quint.
Producer: KT! Eaton
Writers: KT! Eaton and David Quint.
Trailer: www.fatherunknown.com/trailer
Synopsis: Haunted by the story of an abandoned boy, a man (director David Quint) sets out with his estranged father, Urban, on a high-stakes trip to an orphanage in Switzerland. While unlocking secrets surrounding the child’s missing father, the men uncover a stunning truth that transforms their lives.
Behind the scenes: This uplifting true story was recorded as it happened, capturing all the gripping twists and turns with immediacy and emotion.
The film already has won a number of prizes on the film festival circuit, including Best Documentary Feature at the South Dakota Film Festival and Best International Documentary Feature at the Big Bear (Calif.) Film Summit, and was an official selection in 2020 at the Switzerland International Film Festival.
“Father Unknown” will be screened at 1 p.m. today at the Five Flags Bijou and at 9:45 a.m. Friday, April 23, at Five Flags Theater.