Dear Amy: My daughter and son-in-law allow their 17-year-old son to drink alcohol in their home — and not just a sip of wine.

They believe that he will become normalized to drinking and not consider it “forbidden fruit” when he goes away to college.

Recommended for you

You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.

Tags