Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., will host an Art @ your library Holiday Show opening reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in the rotunda.
Nineteen local artists will be showcased, including Lyndal Anthony, Catherine Basten, Kenneth Bichell, Paul Eshelman, Gary Fagan, Delores Fortuna, Christina Lemmon, Scott Lemon, Maureen McDermott, Mia Nottrott, Steph O’Shaughnessy, Joni Overhouse, R. Persian, Sue Pro-Kiefer, Mike Reiss, Lorlee Servin, Leah Steed, Gene Tully and Debbie Wieters.
Music will be provided by Rita Johnson. Admission is free.
The exhibit will run through Wednesday, Jan. 22.
For more information, visit www.dubuque.lib.ia.us.