Folies Bergere in Paris was christened in 1872, and it became famous for musical revues with extravagant costumes and risque entertainment — and entertainers. Today it is still in business.
It seems no one is eager to give up their follies — especially when it comes to food. In 2016, more than a third of Americans ate fast food once per day — and that’s gone up! From January 1 to April 30, 2021, there was a 33% increase in visits to fast-food restaurants nationwide. That’s unfortunate, since poor nutrition (fried foods, red and processed meats — maybe even fake meats, they haven’t had many tests — simple sugars, added syrups and stripped carbs that are common in fast-food restaurants) damages your immune system’s ability to protect you from bacterial and viral infections.
Three of the biggest immune-system-damaging food follies are:
1. Added sugars and syrups. They can limit the immune system’s ability to counter bacterial infection.
2. Fiber-stripped veggies, like fries and mashed potatoes, and processed grains (white bread, white pasta). Getting around 25 grams of fiber daily helps you fight off the flu — and maybe other viruses.
3. An almost fanatic aversion to fruit and vegetables. Most of you don’t even get half of the recommended minimum — 2 cups of fruit and 2.5 cups of veggies daily. But eating plenty of greens helps optimize your gut’s protection of your immune strength.
To go from food folly to fully healthy, check out the food and food-timing guidelines in my book “What to Eat When.”