The newest generation of fitness apps often fit as snugly around the user’s wrist as they do within a smartphone.
Increasingly combining statistical data with a human touch — often in the form of personal audio encouragement — the most popular fitness apps of 2020 reflect recent trends in wearable technology.
Often used in conjunction with smart watches and other wearable devices, these apps tailor workouts for a person’s goals and busy schedules.
Here is a look at 10 of the most popular fitness apps available from Apple’s App Store and Google Play:
Down Dog
What it does: Down Dog is a yoga app that offers multiple practices of yoga.
How it works: Down Dog offers more than 60,000 different configurations, music that rises and falls with your breathing and voices of six different yoga teachers.
What it costs: $7.99 per month or $49.99 per year.
Where it is: Available on web, iOS and Android platforms.
Glo
What it does: Glo offers online yoga, Pilates and meditation classes.
How it works: Offers a search feature that enables users to find a class that supports their current needs based upon practice, duration, teacher, level, body part and more.
What it costs: $18 per month.
Where it is: Available on iOS and Android.
Headspace
What it does: Provides guided meditation sessions, both extended and two to three-minute mental resets.
How it works: Users choose guided meditation sessions on various subjects, including sleep, exercise and stress relief.
What it costs: $12 per month or $66.99 per year.
Where it is: Available on iOS and Android.
Johnson & Johnson Official 7 Minute Workout
What it does: Provides workout routines designed by the Johnson & Johnson Human Performance Institute.
How it works: The app features a library of 22 preset workouts and 72 other exercises that can be customized to create more than 1,000 variations, ranging in duration from seven to 32 minutes.
What it costs: Free.
Where it is: Available on iOS and Android.
Map My Fitness
What it does: Provides personalized workout routines created by Under Armour Training Team.
How it works: Users can build their workout routines from more than 800 exercises and track sets and reps.
What it costs: $2.50 per month or $29.99 per year.
Where it is: Available on iOS and Android.
My Fitness Pal
What it does: Under Armour-designed app that provides calorie counting and diet tracking.
How it works: Users draw information from a database of more than 11 million foods. A barcode scanner enables users to log foods. A recipe importer feature adds nutritional information of meals users prepare.
What it costs: $9.99 per month or $49.99 per year.
Where it is: Available on iOS and Android.
Nike Run Club
What it does: Provides audio-guided runs with Nike coaches and athletes.
How it works: App provides users with details on pace, distance, GPS route, elevation, heart rate and mile splits.
What it costs: Free.
Where it is: Available on iOS and Android.
Noom
What it does: Offers lifestyle change suggestions developed by behavioral psychologists.
How it works: Users track the foods they eat, log exercise, weight, blood pressure and blood sugar data and receive one-on-one health coaching.
What it costs: $45 per month.
Where it is: Available on iOS and Android.
Openfit
What it does: Streams live fitness classes and also offers hundreds of on-demand workouts.
How it works: Users choose from more than 250 running, barre, weightlifting, yoga, walking, cardio and other routines. App also provides meal plans.
What it costs: $14.99 per month, $99.99 per year.
Where it is: Available on iOS and Android.
Strava
What it does: Tracks fitness activity with statistics and route maps.
How it works: Basic app is free. Subscription-based premium app offers features such as live location access to friends and family, personalized training plans, workout intensity tracking and analysis.
What it costs: Free, with $5 per month subscription for all three premium levels of service.
Where it is: Available on iOS and Android.