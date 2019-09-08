HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
2. A Better Man, Louise Penny, Minotaur
3. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
4. The Girl Who Lived Twice, David Lagercrantz, Knopf
5. Circe, Madeline Miller, Little Brown
6. Chances Are ..., Richard Russo, Knopf
7. Inland, Téa Obreht, Random House
8. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
9. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
10. The Turn of the Key, Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press
11. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
12. One Good Deed, David Baldacci, Grand Central
13. The Inn, James Patterson, Little Brown
14. The New Girl, Daniel Silva, Harper
15. Summer of ‘69, Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck, Mark Manson, Harper
3. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
4. Three Women, Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/S&S
5. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
6. The Pioneers, David McCullough, S&S
7. Trick Mirror, Jia Tolentino, Random House
8. Everything Is Fcked, Mark Manson, Harper
9. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, Lori Gottlieb, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
10. The Source of Self-Regard, Toni Morrison, Knopf
11. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S
12. The Second Mountain, David Brooks, Random House
13. Is There Still Sex in the City?, Candace Bushnell, Grove Press
14. Dare to Lead, Brené Brown, Random House
15. Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered (An Indies Introduce Title), Karen Kilgariff, Georgia Hardstark, Forge
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
2. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
4. The Witch Elm, Tana French, Penguin
5. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
6. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
7. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
8. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage
9. My Sister, the Serial Killer, Oyinkan Braithwaite, Anchor
10. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine, Gail Honeyman, Penguin
11. Beloved, Toni Morrison, Vintage
12. The Art of Racing in the Rain, Garth Stein, Harper
13. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin
14. Hippie, Paulo Coelho, Vintage
15. The Outsider, Stephen King, Gallery
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
2. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari, Spiegel & Grau
3. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
4. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
5. The Spy and the Traitor, Ben Macintyre, Broadway Books
6. Dopesick, Beth Macy, Back Bay
7. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero, Running Press
8. How to Change Your MindMichael Pollan, Penguin
9. Shoe Dog, Phil Knight, Scribner
10. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
11. Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone, Brené Brown, Random House
12. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business School Press
13. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press
14. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Leadership, Harvard Business School Press
15. The Tangled Tree, David Quammen, S&S
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
2. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell
3. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
4. We Were the Lucky Ones, Georgia Hunter, Penguin
5. Crucible, James Rollins, Morrow
6. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
7. Tom Clancy’s Op-Center: For Honor, Jeff Rovin, St. Martin’s
8. Red War, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills, Pocket
9. Texas Ranger, James Patterson, Vision
10. Spymaster, Brad Thor, Pocket
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
2. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
3. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
4. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
5. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
6. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Monica Armino (Illus.), Greenwillow Books
7. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. Super Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
9. Camp, Kayla Miller, HMH Books for Young Readers
10. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
11. Refugee, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
12. Real Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
13. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
14. Fish in a Tree, Lynda Mullaly Hunt, Puffin
15. Pax, Sara Pennypacker, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
YOUNG ADULT
1. Pumpkinheads, Rainbow Rowell, Faith Erin Hicks (Illus.), First Second
2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
3. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
4. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
5. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon, Ember
6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
7. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
8. Wilder Girls (An Indies Introduce Title), Rory Power, Delacorte Press
9. The Prince and the Dressmaker, Jen Wang, First Second
10. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
11. The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, Harvest
12. The Outsiders, S.E. Hinton, Puffin
13. The Fault in Our Stars, John Green, Penguin Books
14. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, HarperTeen
15. Children of Blood and Bone, Tomi Adeyemi, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!, Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. We Don’t Eat Our Classmates, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion
4. If I Built a School, Chris Van Dusen, Dial Books
5. Llama Llama Mess Mess Mess, Anna Dewdney, Reed Duncan, Viking Books for Young Readers
6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
7. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
8. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
9. The Wonky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley (Illus.), Scholastic
10. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
11. How to Read a Book, Kwame Alexander, Melissa Sweet (Illus.), Harper
12. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
13. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
14. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Puffin
15. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ann Waldron, et al., Penguin Workshop
4. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
5. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
7. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
8. Captain Underpants (hardcover and paperback), Dav Pilkey, Scholastic
9. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
10. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix (hardcover and paperback), Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix