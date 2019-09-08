HARDCOVER FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

2. A Better Man, Louise Penny, Minotaur

3. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday

4. The Girl Who Lived Twice, David Lagercrantz, Knopf

5. Circe, Madeline Miller, Little Brown

6. Chances Are ..., Richard Russo, Knopf

7. Inland, Téa Obreht, Random House

8. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books

9. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press

10. The Turn of the Key, Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press

11. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth

12. One Good Deed, David Baldacci, Grand Central

13. The Inn, James Patterson, Little Brown

14. The New Girl, Daniel Silva, Harper

15. Summer of ‘69, Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck, Mark Manson, Harper

3. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown

4. Three Women, Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/S&S

5. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World

6. The Pioneers, David McCullough, S&S

7. Trick Mirror, Jia Tolentino, Random House

8. Everything Is Fcked, Mark Manson, Harper

9. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, Lori Gottlieb, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

10. The Source of Self-Regard, Toni Morrison, Knopf

11. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S

12. The Second Mountain, David Brooks, Random House

13. Is There Still Sex in the City?, Candace Bushnell, Grove Press

14. Dare to Lead, Brené Brown, Random House

15. Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered (An Indies Introduce Title), Karen Kilgariff, Georgia Hardstark, Forge

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin

2. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton

3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper

4. The Witch Elm, Tana French, Penguin

5. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin

6. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine

7. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow

8. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage

9. My Sister, the Serial Killer, Oyinkan Braithwaite, Anchor

10. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine, Gail Honeyman, Penguin

11. Beloved, Toni Morrison, Vintage

12. The Art of Racing in the Rain, Garth Stein, Harper

13. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin

14. Hippie, Paulo Coelho, Vintage

15. The Outsider, Stephen King, Gallery

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial

2. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari, Spiegel & Grau

3. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay

4. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau

5. The Spy and the Traitor, Ben Macintyre, Broadway Books

6. Dopesick, Beth Macy, Back Bay

7. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero, Running Press

8. How to Change Your MindMichael Pollan, Penguin

9. Shoe Dog, Phil Knight, Scribner

10. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press

11. Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone, Brené Brown, Random House

12. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business School Press

13. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press

14. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Leadership, Harvard Business School Press

15. The Tangled Tree, David Quammen, S&S

MASS MARKET

1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell

2. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell

3. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin

4. We Were the Lucky Ones, Georgia Hunter, Penguin

5. Crucible, James Rollins, Morrow

6. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow

7. Tom Clancy’s Op-Center: For Honor, Jeff Rovin, St. Martin’s

8. Red War, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills, Pocket

9. Texas Ranger, James Patterson, Vision

10. Spymaster, Brad Thor, Pocket

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

1. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second

2. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams

3. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

4. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper

5. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

6. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Monica Armino (Illus.), Greenwillow Books

7. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

8. Super Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic

9. Camp, Kayla Miller, HMH Books for Young Readers

10. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers

11. Refugee, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press

12. Real Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second

13. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

14. Fish in a Tree, Lynda Mullaly Hunt, Puffin

15. Pax, Sara Pennypacker, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Balzer + Bray

YOUNG ADULT

1. Pumpkinheads, Rainbow Rowell, Faith Erin Hicks (Illus.), First Second

2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

3. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin

4. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers

5. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon, Ember

6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

7. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

8. Wilder Girls (An Indies Introduce Title), Rory Power, Delacorte Press

9. The Prince and the Dressmaker, Jen Wang, First Second

10. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers

11. The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, Harvest

12. The Outsiders, S.E. Hinton, Puffin

13. The Fault in Our Stars, John Green, Penguin Books

14. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, HarperTeen

15. Children of Blood and Bone, Tomi Adeyemi, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)

CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED

1. The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!, Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children

2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

3. We Don’t Eat Our Classmates, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion

4. If I Built a School, Chris Van Dusen, Dial Books

5. Llama Llama Mess Mess Mess, Anna Dewdney, Reed Duncan, Viking Books for Young Readers

6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam

7. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial

8. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books

9. The Wonky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley (Illus.), Scholastic

10. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper

11. How to Read a Book, Kwame Alexander, Melissa Sweet (Illus.), Harper

12. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam

13. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers

14. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Puffin

15. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House

CHILDREN’S SERIES

1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix

2. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

3. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ann Waldron, et al., Penguin Workshop

4. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

5. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion

6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet

7. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House

8. Captain Underpants (hardcover and paperback), Dav Pilkey, Scholastic

9. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

10. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix (hardcover and paperback), Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

