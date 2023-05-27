SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound, 585 Grant County Z, will host events in June.
From 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, a labyrinth retreat will take place. Walk the labyrinth using the Metta prayer as a focus. Sister Stella DeVenuta, OSF, will lead. The cost is $75. Register by Monday, May 29.
From 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, a forest ecology hike led by Laurana Snyder, horticulturalist and farm coordinator, will take place. Sturdy hiking boots and weather-appropriate clothing is recommended. The cost is $10. Register by Thursday, June 1.
On Fridays, June 9, 16, 23, 30 and July 7, Eric Anglada, ecological programming coordinator, will lead a day camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to ages 7 to 11, the camps will include games, storytelling, hiking, plant identification and more. Children should bring a water bottle, lunch, snack and a hat. Registration ends the Wednesday prior to each Friday. The fee is $30 per day camp or $120 for all five sessions.
Sister Mary Hopkins, OP, will lead a grief retreat from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10. Participants will take time to reflect on loss and discover how it can lead to greater wholeness and holiness. The cost is $50. Register by Monday, June 5. Lunch will be provided.
Anglada will lead a Native book discussion from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, via Zoom. “Firekeeper’s Daughter: A Novel,” by Angeline Boulley, will be discussed. The series is an invitation to engage with wisdom, pain, beauty, history, land and more through the words of Native women. The cost is $10. Register by Monday, June 12.
From 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, Anglada will lead, “Wild Church: Summer Solstice.” The outdoor gathering is centered on honoring the longest day of the year. No registration is required, and a free-will offering is welcome.