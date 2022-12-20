Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: Follow your heart, but be cognizant of how much time, effort and cash you spend. Focus on being resilient and dedicated to what's meaningful to you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't take a risk. Do what feels right and don't look back. Don't let uncertainty stand in your way. It's time to get things moving!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Change will brighten your day. Look at each situation as a project. Don't wait for life to come to you. Take control and show strength.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) An emotional incident will change your plans. Don't let trivial matters ruin your day. Choose to be original and practical, not flashy.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Changing how you handle your money will set the stage for a bright future. Contribute to a worthy cause. Spending time helping others will get you in the festive spirit.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Emotional spending won't solve the problem. Step back, look over your financial situation and plan to save more next year.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Share your thoughts and feelings. You'll be surprised by the response you receive, and it will help you put your life in perspective and your plans in place.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You can agree to help, but don't sign up to take over a project. Put your time and effort where they will do the most good.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Plan to get together with people who put a smile on your face. An exciting idea will encourage you to take on a new project.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Impulsive acts will lead to trouble. Helping a cause you believe in will lift your spirits. What you do for others will offer the greatest reward.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Home is where the heart is. Work with the people you care about most to make a warm and comfy environment. The input you receive will be important.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Be careful about approaching sensitive issues with family and friends. You will likely start a feud if you don't choose your words wisely.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Let your creative imagination take the reins, and you'll come up with ideas and plans that will change lives. Share your thoughts.
Dec. 20
