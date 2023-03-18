Cathie Elsbree

Cathie Elsbree shares her story at a previous spoken word event.

GALENA, Ill. — A spoken word event will close the sixth annual Broad Ideas from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Galena Center for the Arts, 971 Gear St.

The event will feature authors who will perform stories and poems. Aspiring Arts and Established Artist scholarship winners also will be announced.

