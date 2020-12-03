University of Dubuque Heritage Center will partner with Emmy Award-winning vocal group Tonic Sol-fa and the Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience for a virtual holiday concert.
“I’ll Be Home for Christmas” is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. Only 200 tickets are available for the VIP event. A portion of each ticket purchased will benefit Heritage Center.
The concert will be customized for each of the 20 communities on the virtual tour. Viewers will experience a 60-minute concert that will include special guests, new songs, a live chat and an interactive question-and-answer session.
Tonic Sol-fa is an a cappella ensemble from Minnesota. Ensemble members include lead vocalist Shaun Johnson, tenor and vocal percussionist Greg Bannwarth, baritone and percussionist/vocal percussionist Theo Brown and bass Jared Dove.
The Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience melds vocal jazz and swing with a contemporary edge.
Tickets for digital access are “pay what you can,” starting at a suggested $10 per household. To purchase a ticket, visit
The performance is part of the new Heritage Center series, “Full-Length Features.”