Valentine’s Day might be over, but there is love in the air across the tri-state area.
Couples walk down streets hand-in-hand, and partners hold open doors for their loved ones or pull out chairs. Shy smiles or gentle touches are swapped and “I love you’s” are exchanged.
Through meet-cutes or chance encounters, every couple started somewhere. The path can look a little different for couples who defy societal expectations, such as same-sex couples, but it can lead to a happy ending.
In honor of the month of love, three area LGBTQ + couples sat down with the TH to talk about their time together, as well as the realities of being in relationships they would not have legally or socially embraced in decades past.
Bridget and Nikki
When Bridget Knasiak told her partner, Nikki Bernal, that she loved her for the first time, she added a quick clarification that has stuck around ever since.
“Nikki was walking to their house one night, and I was like, ‘Hey, I love you,’ … and she went, ‘What did you say?’ So I said it again, and she said ‘I love you, too,’ and I went, ‘OK, well I mean it.” Bridget recalled with a smile. “Like I was trying to be really clear there that it wasn’t just a friend saying I love you.”
The two have been together for 10 years — engaged for seven — and when one says “I love you,” they’ll sometimes add, “I mean it,” after to playfully call back to that first confession.
“We were basically inseparable from day one,” Nikki said.
The couple said they haven’t faced as much blatant homophobia the past few years as when they started dating. However, Bridget added that recent developments in Iowa politics have led to a general sense of unease for same-sex couples, such as a bill working its way through the state Legislature that would ban educating students about gender identity or sexual orientation through third grade at school.
Despite those anxieties, she said she sees hope for the next generation to create safer, more accepting communities than generations in the past. As a hairdresser and salon owner, she meets people of all ages and says she’s seen an increase in kids’ comfort discussing gender and sexuality.
“Despite what’s going on with politics and how hopeless it can make you feel, I think the kids are going to be okay,” Bridget said. “I talk to a variety of different people for my job, and most of (the younger customers) are so accepting.”
John and Jim
Jim Shopofski and John Walch, of Galena, Ill., met years ago when they joined the same choral group in their then-home of Milwaukee. The two sang in the same section and became fast friends.
The couple said they aren’t quite sure what their first date was, as their relationship grew organically from an initial friendship. The two moved to Galena in 2020 to run Hawk Valley Retreat and Cottages and were married there in December.
Jim said their whole relationship has been reminiscent of a “big, sappy gesture,” adding that they both live with love and always approach situations together with positive intent even when things get hard.
“I pretty much can’t live without him anymore,” Jim said. “He always has a loving thought or intention in his head. I don’t even know the right way to express those feelings because they’re all so big.”
Both said it’s been interesting to see how much has changed in a single lifetime in regards to LGBTQ + issues, as stigmatization wanes and legal protections increase. However, they both also acknowledged that there is still much to be done.
“I didn’t know a whole lot about (LGBTQ +) history until we went to New York and we went to the Stonewall Inn, which is where things kind of started for being openly gay and fighting back to be able to be yourself,” Jim said, referring to the 1969 Stonewall Riots. “And that really impressed me how far we’ve come pretty much in our lifetime.”
“But at the same time, it was (2016) when the Milwaukee Pride Parade was the day after the Pulse shooting,” John added, talking about the mass shooting in 2016 at a LGBTQ + nightclub that killed 49 people. “My oldest son called me and said, ‘Are you going to be in the (pride) parade today?’ And I said, ‘Yes,’ and he said, ‘OK, just be really careful.’ And that was somewhat emotional for me. The highs and lows are still happening.”
Bri and Kelly
Bri Ruggerio and Kelly Wiezorek have a tendency to finish each other’s sentences, bouncing off each other to tell stories or recount special moments.
The Dubuque couple met online two-and-a-half years ago in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. They had their first date in August of 2020, spending hours at a local restaurant talking about life and getting to know each other.
“I think the waiter got really bored waiting for us because we just kept talking and talking and kind of forgot to order for like an hour,” Bri recalled with a smile. “But it was a great date, and we just continued talking after that and never stopped.”
The couple got married last October and are in the process of attempting to adopt. Their house is at times hectic with the couple, foster kids and their pets, but it’s happy.
Kelly and Bri work at the Dubuque Community School District, where they hope to lead by example and show kids that being different can be OK.
Kelly said she grew up going to a Catholic school where she never had a LGBTQ + teacher or mentor, which made it harder for her to come out when she grew up for fear it would affect her ability to get a job. While she said she’s had a positive experience in Dubuque and people are mostly accepting, she said it’s important that kids get that visual reminder.
“I do have a lot of kids who will come up to me asking those genuine questions like, ‘So you’re a girl who married a girl?’ and I just go, ‘Yep,’ and that’s it, just almost normalizing it,” she said. “And it’s interesting to see kids because they’ll take that and be like, ‘OK,’ and just move on. I think it shows that it’s OK to be different, and it doesn’t matter who you love.”
