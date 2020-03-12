MAQUOKETA, Iowa — In September 2019, ceramic artists Tabitha Link and Gary Carstens paddled their way through the Boundary Waters Canoe Area in northern Minnesota.
Designed to inspire their art and jump-start their creativity, Link broke out her photography skills during the trip. Many of the photos she took have been an inspiration point for the clay and ceramic pieces she has created since returning.
“A lot of those photos translated right into the colors and glazes I wanted,” she said.
It makes sense that the creative and business partners behind Mississippi Mud Studio would seek nature as a catalyst to their art.
They also are part of a Mississippi Mud Studio exhibition through Sunday, April 5, at Maquoketa Art Experience.
It can be difficult to separate the natural world from the artistic one. From supplies that come from nature like graphite, charcoal, wood, water and clay to artists like Vincent Van Gogh and John James Audubon, who were known for their paintings of real-life flora and fauna, nature plays a significant role in every artist’s life.
Link, 24; and Carstens, who will admit to being in his 60s but prefers to say, “I’m 26 on the inside,” have been partners at Mississippi Mud Studio for seven years. The studio recently moved from Dubuque to Maquoketa.
More than 40 of the pair’s pieces are on display at Maquoketa Art Experience.
Among the pieces is an interactive magnet board filled with ceramic magnets created by Link.
“People like to touch things, but a lot of the time at art exhibits, they can’t,” she said. “So, I wanted to create something that visitors could play with and move around, that parents wouldn’t have to say, ‘Don’t touch that.’”
Carstens, an Oak Park, Ill., native who received a bachelor of arts degree in fine arts from Monmouth (Ill.) College, founded Mississippi Mud Studio in 2003.
Link, a 2014 graduate of Dubuque Hempstead High School, was matched with Carstens while she was in high school through a mentor program administered by Creative Labs.
“What we did together was to be able to explore a lot of different artistic methods,” Carstens said. “At the end of the mentorship, I think it was a year, I said, ‘If you’re really interested in this, you’re welcome to stay on.’”
Carstens said the random mentor match was serendipitous.
“It was just a perfect fit, and you could say we entered into an old school apprenticeship model. But without the indentured servitude,” he joked.
After graduating, and while still partnering with Carstens and his studio, Link attended the prestigious School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She studied ceramics, fibers, sculptures and photography. She graduated in 2018 with a bachelor’s in fine arts.
Link and Carstens also teach classes at Adamah Art Studios in Dodgeville, Wis. This year, Link will teach a ceramic jewelry workshop, a two-day garden totem workshop and will co-facilitate an all-women wood firing. Link and Carstens also will co-teach two salt fire workshops.
The issue of firing, Carstens said, is one of the reasons the decision was made to move the studio to Maquoketa.
“Cities have rules, and I’m all about following them,” he said. “So, in Dubuque, if we were doing a wood firing, we’d have to load everything up and drive 40 miles to Dodgeville to do a firing. Having to do all of that gets tiring.”
The new studio space allows the artists to do wood firing on site and, in addition, provides a living space for Link.
“I like doing wood fires because it’s a renewable resource,” Carstens said. “And because my wood fires are also salt fires, I get a nice sheen on the glazed pieces.”
Link said the current exhibition at Maquoketa Art Experience is a good mix of functional and sculptural pieces, along with some commissioned work. Carstens estimates that 30-40% of the studio’s work is commissions.
Link is living the life of a young artist, working hard for the privilege and, unlike the stereotypical artist, keeping it all straight on her calendar — or at least her version of a calendar.
“I have things scheduled out to September,” she said. “I’m not perfectly organized. I have my own method. My mom has told me, ‘If I ever have to clean up your mess, I know I’ll mess up your schedule.’”
In addition to living and working at the studio, Link also manages a Knock Out Melts franchise in Dubuque and works at Outside the Lines Gallery on Main Street in Dubuque.
Carstens is modest when it comes to talking about the role he has played in Link’s life and in encouraging her work as an artist.
“I’m too young to be a master,” he said. “And way too young to be legendary.”