Mediacom Communications has announced the grantees that will receive community arts and cultural grants of $27,194 to support music, dance, theater, arts education and other cultural experiences in the coming year.
During a Celebration of the Arts reception held Oct. 2, leaders of the Mediacom Arts and Culture Foundation announced the selection of 14 local nonprofit organizations whose grant requests were selected for funding. Grant recipients will provide a variety of art and cultural experiences for students and community residents of all ages in the coming year.
Since 2006, Mediacom has contributed nearly $423,000 to fund 201 grants requested by more than 60 nonprofit organizations and schools within Dubuque. In this latest round of grant announcements selected organizations received funds in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $2,500 to meet specific project requests.
“Projects supported with Mediacom Arts and Culture Grants give residents of all ages new experiences as participants or as viewers and audience members,” said Chris Lenart, producer for Mediacom’s local TV channel, MC22, in a press release. “Dubuque is blessed with a diverse range of creativity, and Mediacom is proud to support the organizations that provide these cultural opportunities for our community.”
Lenart serves on the Mediacom Arts and Culture Foundation Committee, along with another Mediacom employee, Kate Kastli. The committee includes three community members, Gail Chavenelle, Kathleen McMullen and Connie Twining. In their roles, the community members encourage local organizations to develop new projects and they review grant proposals to make selection decisions.
2019 grant recipients
Bell Tower Theater: $1,500 to support the 2020 musical, “Annie,” which will include 180 local children and adult mentors.
Clarke University: $2,431 to support an urban mural exhibit in the Quigley Gallery and promote exploration through supportive video content.
Dream Center: $1,500 to provide students in income-challenged families with opportunities to participate in quality arts experiences and explore choir, dance, guitar, piano and other arts activities.
Dubuque Arts Council: $2,500 to host SheshBesh, a five-piece Arab-Jewish ensemble from the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra. It will provide performances for students at 19 Dubuque schools and a public performance.
Dubuque Community School District, Audubon Elementary: $1,538 for Family Arts Night. Students and parents will participate in evening art lessons.
Dubuque Museum of Art: $2,000 to provide free Saturday events, featuring an array of performing and visual arts programs.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra: $2,025 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its youth ensembles. The grant also will underwrite the addition of ballet as the symphony presents “Peter and the Wolf.”
Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools: $2,000 for fifth grade students to attend the University of Dubuque Heritage Center School Bus Series performance of “Walk On,” the Rosa Parks story.
Julien Dubuque International Film Festival: $2,500 to support for a winter film series that will present cause-related films through a series of collaborative events.
National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium: $2,400 to support “A Haunting on Lincoln Avenue” at the Mathias Ham House, presenting humanities content and an interpretation of a Victorian Halloween.
Rising Star Theater Co.: $1,900 to support design elements for the 2020 youth production that will cast every student who auditions and will involve more than 200 youth participants.
St. Mark’s Youth Enrichment Program: $1,000 to support St. Mark Art SMARTS, providing a summer art program, in conjunction with the Dubuque Museum of Art, to engage youth in academic learning that promotes creativity and arts.
Sunnycrest Manor Auxiliary: $1,500 to support a series of outings to provide residents with opportunities to attend off-site arts and cultural events.
Tri-State Wind Symphony: $2,400 to purchase a xylophone to complete its percussion section and continue its series of free summer concert performances at Eagle Point Park.