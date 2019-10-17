GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St., will present the play “Heisenberg,” by English playwright Simon Stephens, as a table reading at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
The original production opened off-Broadway in 2015 in a Manhattan Theatre Club production in New York City Center.
The story begins in a bustling London train station. Georgie spots Alex, an older man, and plants a kiss on his neck. This encounter sends these two strangers into a life-changing game. Stephens captures the uncertain and often comical sparring match that is human connection. The production contains adult language and subject material.
The table reading will feature Ronn Toebaas as Alex and Margaret Scott as Georgie.
Toebaas, who lives in Galena, was a Chicago freelance theater director and teacher for more than 45 years. In Galena, he is recognized for being a founding member of Main Street Players, writing and directing “Peace in Union” for the sesquicentennial celebration and writing and directing the annual Cemetery Walk for the past 14 years.
Scott, who is from the Chicago area, has performed with numerous theater companies around Chicago, in addition to doing industrials, voice overs and local television shows for CBS and NBC.
The audience is invited to participate in a talk back about the play and the subject matter following the reading.
Admission is $8. The program is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.
For more information, call 779-214-0261