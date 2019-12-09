If you know of a free event coming up, contact Features Editor Megan Gloss at 563-588-5638 or megan.gloss@thmedia.com. Here are a few free events and destinations you can check out this week:
Thursday, Dec. 12
Movie Night. 6-8:30 p.m., Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St., Honkamp Hall. Featuring the film, “The Bells of St. Mary’s” (1945), with a run time of 126 minutes. Doors open at 6, and an organ performance will kickoff the movie. Chairs are provided, or attendees can bring chairs. Popcorn, soda, beer and wine will be available for purchase. There is a suggested donation of $2.
Friday, Dec. 13
Friday Nights in Downtown Platteville (Wis.). 4-8 p.m., Main Street. Businesses will stay open late for shopping, luminaries, roasted chestnuts, carolers and activities for children. Some events and activities will require purchase. Details: www.platteville.com/events/holiday-events.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Warren Christmas Walk. Noon-8 p.m., downtown Warren, Ill. Santa will arrive in a fire truck and parade through town at noon. He will then head to the Warren Community House, where he will meet, greet and hear Christmas wishes. Refreshments and goodie bags for children will be available. Other events will include refreshments and prizes at participating businesses, a Tour of Homes and caroling. Details: 815-541-3760 and villageofwarren.com.
Night of the Luminaria and Living Windows. 4-9 p.m., Main Street, Galena, Ill. More than 30 windows will come alive with holiday-inspired animation. And across Galena, more than 5,000 candlelit luminaries will be on streets, steps and sidewalks. Drive, walk or take a trolley to view the sites. Local businesses will offer extended hours. Details: 815-776-9200 and www.visitgalena.org.
Book & Gift Gallery: Holiday Open House. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sinsinawa (Wis.) Mound, 585 County Road Z. There will be holiday treats, door prizes and special sales. Sinsinawa Bakery items will be available, and “Nativities of the World” will be on display in the Sinsinawa Art Gallery. Details: www.sinsinawa.org.