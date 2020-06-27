Let me begin by saying, please do not send me any $400 gift cards!
I mention this because just last week, hundreds of people received a fake email that purported to be from me but was actually the literary work of an anonymous lowlife who was trying to scam good-hearted folks out of their money.
To my horror, the fake email, with an email address deceptively similar to my own at First Congregational Church, asked people to drop everything and purchase gift cards for the sick and needy at my request.
Perhaps church people are perceived as particularly gullible, ready to drop everything to come to the aid of their pastor or a charitable cause. But Jesus never preached naïveté.
One of my favorite sayings of his is this one from Matthew 10:16: “See, I am sending you out like sheep into the midst of wolves; so be wise as serpents and innocent as doves.”
Jesus knew that there were times to trust people, but there also were times to be wary.
In the days that followed the fake email, I learned a lot about the big bad wolves of the World Wide Web. There are secular versions of the gift card scam where the email appears to come from your boss at work, or an emergency phone caller claims to be acting on behalf of your family member who is traveling.
In every case, some poor victim has fallen into the kind of trouble that can only be solved by you and your credit card, in the customer service line at Target, right now, right this minute.
Turns out that the same gift card hoax in my name has happened to many other pastors, whose church members also were targeted, then punished, simply for being caring and generous.
What a rotten way to prey upon kind-hearted people. So, what is the moral of my story? Don’t buy gift cards for anyone who is not on your Christmas list.
Naturally, that fake email scam really dimmed my spirits for a few days, but then I thought about all the people who use technology for good things, like teaching, learning, love and worship.
During Covid19, there have been so many shining examples of this in our churches and beyond. For every lowlife scammer, there are a thousand more good people who are staying connected with God and each other, no matter the distance.
So, don’t let the sleazy scammers get you down, my friends. The Holy Spirit is much more powerful. And yes, this column really is from me. No, really, it is! Honestly, I can prove it. I’ll just go get my credit card and in the meantime, my social security number is ...
Dear God, grant me wisdom as well as innocence in the wilds of this technological world.