You could say that in her heyday, Ultra Violet, a member of Andy Warhol’s Factory known for her purple hair was ultraprocessed — full of added ingredients that were quite unhealthy. Rather like ultraprocessed foods.

Those nutritionally stripped edibles come packed with processed grains, added sugars and syrups, unhealthy fats and toxic, added chemicals and are big contributors to the epidemic of obesity and Type 2 diabetes. And now, thanks to a database of more than 200,000 folks’ eating habits, we know they also are significantly associated with cancer.

Recommended for you

Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.