Writer Erica Jong may have had a “Fear of Flying,” but for folks aged 65 and older, a fear of falling makes a lot more sense. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are about 36 million reports every year about older adults taking a fall. And more than 300,000 older folks (75% are women) are hospitalized for a hip fracture annually — 95% are the result of a fall. In 2020, 36,000 seniors died from falls. Even my 101-year-old mother-in-law did — while holding an elevator door, it suddenly moved, she fell backward and never recovered.
So what are the most effective ways for older adults to prevent falls? A review of available studies, published in JAMA Network, found that reducing dangers at home by cleaning up cluttered areas, improving lighting and putting railing on stairs, can cut the risk of falling by 26% overall, and by 38% for folks who are at the greatest risk for falls or who have fallen before.
Other smart steps to minimize your risk include exercising regularly to improve balance (take a balance course and a learn-to-fall class and practice those exercises daily); having your doctor review your medications to see if any increase your fall risk and discuss what to do about that; and having your eyes — and feet — checked regularly. Grab bars and slip-proof mats in the shower/tub can also help, as can supportive, secure footwear (so long flip-flops).
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
