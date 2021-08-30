If your birthday is today: Tie up loose ends. Start anew, prepare for what's ahead and leave the past behind. Being a good listener will help you find the best way to aid others. Set your sights on the skills you want to master.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Spend more time learning and planning the best way to get ahead. A change of pace, beliefs or direction will raise your morale but stifle your free time momentarily. Weigh the pros and cons carefully.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Conversations will be informative and help you realize your potential. Doing the best with what you have will encourage others to try harder.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Put your thoughts in motion. Listen to suggestions, and don't disregard any expert, friend or older relative. Having a broad view of what's possible will help you stay in control.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Perk up and enjoy what life has to offer. A positive attitude will get you the support you need to follow through with your plans.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A realistic approach to health, fitness and education will ward off illness and poor judgment. An emotional scene over shared expenses or imbalanced or negative partnerships is best dealt with.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Share ideas with a loved one, and make sure you are on the same page. Once you have a plan in place, it will be easy to implement the changes you want to make. A financial gain is apparent.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Take a moment to experience what's unfolding around you. Be observant, and you will detect if anyone is trying to outmatch or undermine you. Keep your thoughts secret.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) You've got the means to make a difference. Dive in headfirst. Prepare and organize your thoughts and plans. Do what stimulates your mind, body and soul, and don't look back. Romance is on the rise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Question anything or anyone that confuses you. Don't let changes made by others lead you down a rabbit hole. Think and do things for yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) A receptive attitude will put others at ease and encourage talks about sensitive issues. Much can be accomplished if you put thought into how you want things to unfold. Use your intelligence.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Put more thought into how you want to portray what you have to offer. Taking a unique approach will grab attention and quickly provide insight into who is on your side. Now is the time for action.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Get in touch with someone you know you can count on for good advice. Discussions will encourage a working relationship that will benefit everyone involved. Speak from the heart to inspire others.
