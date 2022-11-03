The volunteer couple at the White Horse Hill Visitors Center told us where to look for the bison herd, except for one old bull who liked to wander off by himself and “rake you over with his stink eye” if you came upon him. So naturally, that became our mission. Never mind the elk, the prairie dogs, the trumpeter swans and the rest of the bison herd. We wanted to find old Stink Eye.

The 1,700-acre White Horse Hill National Game Preserve in northeast North Dakota dates to 1904 when it originally was designated a national park. In 1914, it was reclassified as a game preserve for nesting and migratory birds. In 1917, bison and elk were introduced to the refuge as their numbers had plummeted on the Plains. In the 1970s, prairie dogs joined the general melee.

