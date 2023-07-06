Hammerstein cast: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, July 13-15; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, July 22-23.
Rodgers cast: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 14; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, July 15-16; 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, July 20-22.
Site: Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road.
Cost: $10. Tickets can be purchased online at belltowertheater.net or by calling the box office at 563-588-3377.
Synopsis
“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” puts a new spin on the classic Charles Perrault fairy tale with music and magic.
Cinderella is forced to do menial tasks for her cold-hearted stepmother and equally nasty step-sisters.
But, one day, Cinderella shares a cup of water with a thirsty traveler, not realizing that he is the crown prince of the kingdom. Soon, the king and queen invite every young maiden in the kingdom to a royal ball so that the crown prince can find a girl to marry. Cinderella’s stepmother and stepsisters go to the ball, leaving Cinderella behind to wish about how her life could be.
While she daydreams, she is visited by her fairy godmother, who makes it possible for her wishes to come true, but not without some obstacles along the way.
Tidbits
The musical is part of Bell Tower Theater’s Free Summer Musical Program, which provides free drama education and activities, culminating in a full-scale on-stage production.
Sue Flogel, who helped found the Free Summer Musical Program in 2006, is directing.
“Cinderella” is the 16th annual Kids-for-Kids production from Bell Tower Theater.
The show consists of two full casts of 40 kids each between 7 and 16 years old.
The backstage crew includes 100 kids between 7 and 18 who will be running lights and sound, constructing props, making costumes, building sets and working the concession stand.
The story of “Cinderella” dates back to the first century with the tale of “Rhodopis and Her Little Gilded Sandals.” A few versions appeared in ninth century China before the folk tale made its way to Europe with an Italian tale told in the 17th century.
French writer Charles Perrault’s story remains the story most often adapted and retold. The German tale by The Brothers Grimm had a wishing tree instead of a fairy godmother and more gruesome elements than are depicted in Perrault’s version.