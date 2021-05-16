ASBURY, Iowa — Vincent Schneider ran off to grab his plastic bat and swung it a few times until he had a better idea.
The 2-year-old son of Julita and Eldon Schneider, of Asbury, dropped the bat and picked up a net on the end of a long handle. Robins flying into the family’s backyard veered away from Vincent as he waved the net in their general direction.
There are 8,760 hours in a year. Vincent and his brothers and sisters, Jedediah, 8; Nashville, 6; Willa, 5; and even baby Dellarose, 5 months, are following their parents’ lead by attempting to spend 1,000 of those hours outside.
“It’s been great for our family,” Julita said. “We want to teach our kids to be healthy and how to be active. The coronavirus has obviously played a big role in everyone’s lives. Our biggest entertainment is going outside.”
Medical research has long touted the benefits of spending time outdoors.
Harvard Medical School found that the average American spends 90% of their life indoors, while the benefits of being outside include increased vitamin D, higher incidence of physical exercise and elevated mood and concentration.
The 1,000 Hours Outside initiative aims to reduce the amount of time people spend staring at the screens of their devices — the daily average screen time crept up to seven hours per day in recent years — by forcing them outdoors.
Increasing use of electronics by their 6-year-old son prompted Becky Jenkins and William O’Brien, of Dubuque, to take the challenge.
“My kids had fairly limited electronics, but our 6-year-old is now on his iPad because of school,” Becky said.
Lochlan O’Brien, 6, is participating in virtual kindergarten, so Becky and William determined to find ways to get him and 3-year-old brother Arlo O’Brien outside more often. The 1,000 Hours Outside challenge fit the bill.
“We spend as much time as we can outside,” Becky said. “My kids are always happier outside.”
During the winter, the family sought creative ideas to gather outside while combating the cold weather.
“One of the things we did was make a hot-tub tote,” Becky said.
The idea gleaned from social media involved surrounding a plastic tote with snow and filling it with hot water — like a miniature hot tub.
“The kids had a fun time,” Becky said.
Julita learned about the 1,000 Hours Outside initiative on social media when a friend shared information about a Facebook group devoted to the cause. The Schneiders decided to accept the challenge to aim for 1,000 hours outdoors for the year.
“The goal for us is just spending as much time as we can outside,” Julita said. “Definitely during coronavirus, (technological devices) became a major thing (for the family) and TV. We couldn’t do anything else, so it became our fun time. Making a conscious effort to be outside more, the kids have just naturally moved away from their devices.”
The Schneiders began the outdoor challenge in January.
“We started in the freezing cold,” Julita said. “It was hard. Especially for me — I don’t like the cold.”
Family members log their hours outside, filling in colorful charts to mark every 100 hours spent outside.
The family sought creative ways to remain outside, bundled up to avoid the cold and mostly sequestered at home to avoid COVID-19.
“We started making an igloo,” Julita said. “My husband went to Sam’s Club for some containers so we could make (snow) bricks. This turned into a mom-and-dad project. We made about 500 bricks and then, a heat wave came and melted them all, and they all got glued together in a lump.”
Some of the family’s outdoor projects have been “epic fails,” Julita said.
“But we’ve had a lot of fun,” she said.
The family’s creative efforts notwithstanding, compiling outdoor hours during the dead of winter wasn’t easy.
“We didn’t complete our first 100 hours until April 4,” Julita said. “Now that the weather’s nice, we’re just wracking them up.”
To spend 1,000 hours outside is the equivalent of spending almost 42 days outside, so the Schneiders will continue to seek outdoor opportunities. This spring, the Schneiders have made numerous excursions to places like Swiss Valley Nature Center.
“(Eldon) will frequently take all the kids by himself — they do the night hikes,” Julita said. “They’re a lot of fun. They’re going to open up the pools again this summer and that will help (accumulate hours). We’ll also do a lot of camping. I think we’ll spend our days outside.”
As Vincent waved his net at the darting robins in the backyard, Julita said that the 1,000 Hours Outside challenge seems like a return to the days before the rise of widespread use of technological devices.
“When I was kid, this is all we did — ride our bikes outside and play in the neighborhood,” she said. “It’s just so good for kids to learn how to play creatively, rather than rely on being entertained. It reminds me of what my childhood was — going outside and playing with the kids, learning how to get along and problem solve independently.”