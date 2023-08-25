Although pasteurization of milk (it’s heated to kill microbes) didn’t become widespread in America until the 1930s, Purdue University professor of pharmacy John Newell Hurty had been sounding the alarm about raw milk teeming with bacteria and toxins for decades. “People do not appreciate the danger lurking in milk that isn’t pure,” he wrote after one particularly severe spate of deaths.

In early days, tuberculosis, scarlet fever, typhoid and diphtheria were likely to be “caught” from raw milk. Today, E. coli, salmonella, campylobacter and listeria infections are the concern.

Recommended for you

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.

Tags