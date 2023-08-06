Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
1. Kandahar — Universal
2. John Wick: Chapter 4 — Lionsgate
3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie — Universal
4. Sisu — Lionsgate
5. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves — Paramount
6. Book Club: The Next Chapter — Universal
7. Renfield — Universal
8. 65 — Sony
9. Cocaine Bear — Universal
10. Shazam! Fury of the Gods — Warner
1. The Little Mermaid (2023)
2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
3. The Flash
4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
5. John Wick: Chapter 4
6. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
7. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
8. Sisu
9. Joy Ride (2023)
10. Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant
1. The Girlfriends, iHeartPodcasts
2. The Really Good Podcast, Bobbi Althoff
3. How Rude, Tanneritos!, iHeartPodcasts
4. Detective Perspective, Derrick Levasseur
5. Rattled & Shook, Tenderfoot TV
6. The RE—CAP Show: World Cup Edition, RE—INC
7. Not Today, Pal with Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler, YMH Studios
8. Catching the Long Island Serial Killer, True Crime Today
9. I Beg Your Pardon, Nurse John
10. OUTLAWS: The Good Thief, Kaleidoscope
1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu
2. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.
3. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies, WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC
4. CapCut — Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd
5. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
6. Google, Google LLC
7. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.
8. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
9. Remini — AI Photo Enhancer, Bending Spoons Apps ApS
10. Google Maps, Google LLC
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. Monopoly — Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio
4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
5. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
8. Goblin Tools, Skyhook
9. The Wonder Weeks, Domus Technica
10. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios
Compiled from TH wire services
