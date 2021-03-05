The University of Dubuque Heritage Center will revamp its 2020-2021 SchoolBus Performance Series, with 12 virtual performances.
According to a press release, each offering will include curriculum connections. Several also feature supplemental activities and study guides.
“Despite the pandemic, Heritage Center wanted to continue to be a resource for area educators and their classrooms in providing access to supplementary curriculum-based programming,” said Heritage Center Executive Director Thomas Robbins in the release. “We hope these new virtual events will help develop an appreciation for live arts experiences in young people.”
Launched in 2014, the SchoolBus Performance Series is an annual daytime field trip program that provides learning opportunities for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students in public, private and home schools, as well as accredited preschool and day care groups.
Due to the pandemic, the 2020-2021 SchoolBus Performance Series was postponed and revamped in a virtual format.
Prices vary depending on the theater company producing the show. To purchase virtual tickets, visit www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter/schoolbus. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Heritage Center.
For more information, email heritagectr@dbq.edu.
Schedule
Through April 17: “Jack and the Beanstalk,” by Virginia Rep.
Through April 17: “The Little Red Hen,” by Virginia Rep.
Through May 31: “The Velveteen Rabbit,” by The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati.
Through May 31: “Rapunzel’s Hairy Fairy Tale,” by The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati.
Through June 30: “Harriet Tubman: Straight Up Outta’ The Underground,” by The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati.
Through June 30: “Martin’s Dream,” by The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati.
Through June 30: “Jacqueline and the Beanstalk,” by The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati.
Through June 30: “Pete the Cat,” by TheaterWorksUSA.
Through the end of the school year: “Chicken Dance,” by ArtsPower Theatre on Demand.
Through the end of the school year: “From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler,” by ArtsPower Theatre on Demand.
Through the end of the school year: “Anne of Green Gables,” by ArtsPower Theatre on Demand.
Through the end of the school year: “The Monster Who Ate My Peas,” by ArtsPower Theatre on Demand.