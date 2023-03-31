If your birthday is today: Use your downtime wisely. Ease stress, have fun and chase your happiness. Rethink your objective and make adjustments that encourage success. Make every move count.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) Channel your energy into constructive projects. Avoiding arguments and providing hands-on help will give you the leverage you need.

