If your birthday is today: Use your downtime wisely. Ease stress, have fun and chase your happiness. Rethink your objective and make adjustments that encourage success. Make every move count.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Channel your energy into constructive projects. Avoiding arguments and providing hands-on help will give you the leverage you need.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Outside interference is likely. Focus on what you want to accomplish, not on criticism. A change will give you confidence.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) A quiet approach will help defuse conflict. Rely on your skills and the result will be better than anticipated. Finish what you start.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't overthink matters. Use your imagination, go directly to the source and stay within your budget. Patience will be necessary.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Sum up what others think or want from you. Offer suggestions, solutions and insight, but don't take on a burden that doesn't belong to you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Learn through observation and repetition. Express your creativity. If you lead, others will follow. Romance is in the stars.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't let anger flourish. Take advantage of what you have and whom you know. Call in favors and press forward with your plans.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Moods will alter quickly if you or someone else reneges or makes a last-minute change. Try not to be consumed by mayhem when you will need a calm space to be creative.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Say yes to social invitations, games of chance and people who stimulate your mind and enhance your life.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Slow down, go over every detail and adjust whatever needs it. Fly solo and do what you do best. Romance is a possibility.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Consistency is necessary if you are going to get things done on time. If you stop worrying or relying on others, your day will run smoothly.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Put your energy to good use and make positive changes at home. Convenience and comfort will make for a stress-free environment that allows you to recharge.
March 31
