Performers: The Grand Opera House and Rising Star Theatre Company.
Times/dates: 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 9-10; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12; 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.
Recommended for you
Site: The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
Cost: $17 for adults, $12 for those 18 and younger. Group pricing is available for groups larger than 12 people.
Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office, by calling 563-588-1305 or by visiting thegrandoperahouse.com. Box office hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Synopsis
Based on J.M. Barrie’s classic tale, “Peter Pan” is a beloved and frequently performed family favorite. The Tony Award-winning musical debuted on Broadway in 1954 with actress Mary Martin in the title role.
Peter and his fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of Tinkerbell’s pixie dust, they begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget.
In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, a fierce Neverlandian tribe, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook.
Tidbits
The cast is comprised of 180 area youth ages 8 to 18, as well as adults.
The “flight crew,” tasked with making flight come to life on stage, includes many former Rising Star Theatre participants who have aged out of the program but have returned to help with this production.
ZFX Flying Company, based in Louisville, Ky., is assisting in choreographing the aerial effects.
The character of Peter Pan first appeared in Barrie’s 1902 novel, “The Little White Bird.” The stage play premiered in London in 1904, and with innovative stage effects leading the way, became a hit. Barrie adapted the story into novel form in 1911.
Quotable, from director Megan Schumacher
“Peter Pan will never grow up, and this show will never go out of style. He is youth, he is joy and he is freedom and that lively spirit lives in each of us, no matter how old we may become. That is why this show is so timeless.”
“Rising Star and The Grand Opera House are reimagining Neverland and the natives that live there, giving each group a distinct look from the classic pirate look to the colorful Neverlandians to the Lost Boys using what they find in their surroundings to clothe themselves. We are also excited to have ZFX Flying Company to help us choreograph some fun aerial stuff.”
“The students are wildly talented and very invested in the success of the show. The action in Neverland is very fast paced and the cast keeps it moving with strong acting, singing and dancing.”
“(The cast) doesn’t have a lot of downtime (during the performance). When they do, they’re working on their scenes and songs, so each time they appear onstage, they are even better than before.”