Susan Gorrell has long had her eyes on bringing a weekend of Halloween festivities to Dubuque.
So when the honors of organizing the city’s annual Halloween parade suddenly was up for grabs, she saw an opportunity.
“I always wanted to incorporate a Halloween festival as a component to the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival so we could show some of the sci-fi and horror films that were submitted,” said Gorrell, executive director of the organization. “Last year, we hosted an outdoor film, and I wanted to build upon that. We hadn’t had the Halloween parade in Dubuque for a few years, so after the Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA and Townsquare reached out to see if we were interested, we decided to do it.
“We have a wonderful volunteer base. I think a lot of people like Halloween, so this seemed like a great opportunity to bring that kind of a festival to the community.”
Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will host its inaugural Boos & Brews on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22.
The event will kick off with the showing of a free family-friendly film, “Coraline,” at 8 p.m. Friday in Washington Square. Those attending are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets, pillows, coolers and food. At 10 p.m., live music from local band Boogie Monster will be performed at Hotel Julien Dubuque’s Riverboat Lounge. Costumes are optional for attendees.
Beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, vendors will be in Washington Square, as well as inflatables, face painting and other activities for families. From 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., short film viewings will be shown at Five Flags Center’s Orpheum and Majestic rooms.
“We’ll be showing sci-fi and horror short films from our 2021 and 2022 festival submissions,” Gorrell said. “We’ll also be showing one film that has been submitted for 2023. It’s an Iowa film, and it will be the first time anyone will be seeing it. I’m very excited about getting to showcase that here first.”
Also in conjunction with Boos & Brews, the Tappening will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Five Flags Center, featuring craft brew samples from more than 15 local and regional breweries.
The Tappening, open to those 21 and older, previously was hosted as part of America’s River Festival in the Port of Dubuque. This year will mark the first re-emergence of the event since 2018.
“The collaboration with the film festival’s Halloween event seemed like a great partnership,” said Tyler Daugherty, creator and organizer of the Tappening. “For people who enjoy craft brews, it will be a great opportunity for them to taste and sample from a number throughout the region. We’ll also have live music from Joie Wails, a cornhole tournament, pickleball games and college football showing on the big screen. It should be a fun time and a nice complement to the other family friendly events that are taking place.”
Boos & Brews will culminate in a costume contest at 4 p.m. in Washington Square. Prizes will be awarded at $25 for ages 0 to 12, $75 for ages 13 to 17, and $100 for ages 18 and older.
The Halloween parade will take place at 7 p.m., beginning at 16th and Jackson streets and continuing to Eighth and Locust streets at Washington Square. The parade theme is “Film,” and float prizes include $300 for first place, $150 for second place, $75 for third place and $100 for best film music themed band.
All events, with the exception of the Tappening, are free.
“The film festival in April is our main thing,” Gorrell said. “But I think this offers another piece to that and something else that further expands the film festival into the local arts community. It’s something that the whole family can enjoy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.