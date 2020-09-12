An ecumenical outdoor worship service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at the Mines of Spain, to honor the fall equinox, the fest of St. Hildegard of Bingen and the Season of Creation.
Attendees will meet in the parking lot of the Horseshoe Bluff Trail and will take a short hike from there. The event is rain or shine. Social distancing will be practiced. Participants are welcome to pack a picnic dinner.
For more information, visit www.wildchurchnetwork.com To RSVP, email CatholicWorkerSchool@gmail.com or call 608-568-3630. An RSVP is not required, but is appreciated.