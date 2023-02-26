Why do I look forward to late winter and early spring in the tri-states? In a word, eagles!
For me, photographing these majestic birds has a twofold benefit. You get to watch them feed and soar at a reasonably close range, and it gives me something spectacular to photograph in a landscape that is often cold, muddy and monochromatic.
I have picked up some tips over the years that may make your eagle photography more productive.
Where to photograph eagles in the tri-states?
In mid-winter, look for open water.
The lock and dams are great places for this. The open waters below them are full of fish, and the eagles know this. I have had success photographing eagles as far north as Lock and Dam No. 8 in Genoa, Wis., and as far south as Lock and Dam No. 15 in Rock Island, Ill.
Many of the lock and dams have guest parking and viewing platforms, making them convenient as well. As the weather warms and the backwaters, harbors and detention basins start to open up, the eagle will move into them. The ice and cold weather produce winter kill fish that are easy picking for the eagles. Some great early spring eagle photography in the Dubuque area is on private land, so always make sure to get permission before going onto private property.
Some technical tips
Use a long lens to get closer to the eagles. The lens I use is a 150mm–600mm that allows me to zoom in and often fill the camera frame with the birds. Shutter speed is more crucial than aperture in most action photography. Shoot with your lens wide open to get the fastest shutter speed. I try to shoot at a minimum of 1/1000 of a second to freeze the eagles in flight. If they are perched or standing on the ice, you can get by with a slower shutter speed.
I like to dress in layers to stay comfortable in the changing weather conditions. Thin gloves with sticky palms and fingers also work well while controlling the camera in cool conditions.
So, if you find yourself with a case of cabin fever and a need to just get outdoors, grab a camera or a set of binoculars, go find some eagles and the rest of the winter will just fly by! (Yes, that pun was intended.)
