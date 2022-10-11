It was a very long shot when He Knows No Fear, a 3-year-old colt, won the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden in August 2020 despite the 300-to-1 odds the bookmakers gave him. Losing weight — and keeping it off — when you’re obese can feel like just as long odds.
Why is that? It’s not all down to lack of willpower. Of course, it takes discipline to exercise and eat healthfully. But, that may not be enough. The body can put up a pretty tough fight, daring you to lose another pound. Life circumstances and environmental pollution can all contribute. And now we know there may be another factor at work: epigenetics — the switching on and off of certain genes.
A study published in Nature Metabolism says that in folks who have a lot of body fat and lean muscle, certain bodily chemical interactions are muted and that leads to epigenetic changes that increase inflammation and insulin levels. To conquer obesity, many folks need to reverse those epigenetic changes.
One day, there may be a magic pill that does that, but until then, the good news is that you can do that by taking advantage of the latest medical knowledge and technology. My new book, “The Great Age Reboot,” provides details on all these breakthroughs so you can change your mindset and your body’s internal functioning — and check out the website, www.greatagereboot.com. Don’t get frustrated if you can’t lose weight or keep it off. Take on the challenges — and win!
