The Oscar-nominated 2019 satirical comedic-drama “Jojo Rabbit” is one for the ages.
A young child, nicknamed Jojo, a Hitler Youth member, has an imaginary friend in the form of Adolf Hitler.
The film stars Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Scarlett Johansson, Taika Waititi, Sam Rockwell and Stephen Merchant. It is directed by Waititi (“Hunt for the Wilderpeople,” ”Thor: Ragnarok”).
“Jojo Rabbit” deals with a tricky subject matter. Luckily, Waititi finds a way to satirize the material in all the right ways, while also highlighting the horrors of the time period.
The performances are the heart of the film. Davis gives the best child performance I’ve seen. Despite being 12, he’s a total professional.
Davis combines the right amount of humor, conflict and heart to Jojo. He’s able to stand toe-to-toe with Waititi, Rockwell and Johansson.
Johansson gives an impeccable supporting performance. Portraying Jojo’s mother, you completely invest in their conflicted family dynamic. The way that this relationship unfolds almost left me in tears.
Waititi is no stranger to casting himself in his movies. However, he gives a memorable performance with his fictionalized take on Hitler.
Through clever writing, the audience is able to laugh at Waititi’s self-aware performance. There’s no glorification or sympathy given toward Hitler. The film criticizes him in satirical fashion.
I howled with laughter on more than a few occasions. Rockwell is hysterical in a supporting role.
What surprised me most was the dramatic aspect. Waititi has found ways to incorporate drama through his comedies, but not to this effect.
The third act reinforces the heavy nature of its subject matter. It’s a tough balance to capture, but the outstanding script balances it beautifully.
The ending of the film is tremendously suspenseful and serious. Those concerned that the film makes poor light of its subject should have nothing to be concerned about.
The production design is outstanding, as is the editing. The transitions and cuts between shots are top-tier. Those interested in the art of filmmaking will find much to enjoy here.
“Jojo Rabbit” is a hilarious but nuanced take on the WWII era. Waititi cements himself as one of my favorite directors working today. His pension for hilarious comedy with a heart and soul is on full display. Overall, the film is a worthy Best Picture nominee.
I give “Jojo Rabbit” 4.75 stars out of 5. “Jojo Rabbit” is rated PG-13 and runs for 1 hour and 48 minutes.