Hardcover fiction
1. Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng, Penguin Press
2. Lucy by the Sea, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
3. Fairy Tale, Stephen King, Scribner
4. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan, Ballantine
5. The Winners, Fredrik Backman, Atria
6. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
7. The Marriage Portrait, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
8. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
9. Babel, R.F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
10. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
11. The Bullet That Missed, Richard Osman, Pamela Dorman Books
12. Carrie Soto Is Back, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
13. The Golden Enclaves, Naomi Novik, Del Rey
14. Shrines of Gaiety, Kate Atkinson, Doubleday
15. Less Is Lost, Andrew Sean Greer, Little, Brown
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, Maggie Haberman, Penguin Press
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
3. What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions, Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
4. Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships, Nina Totenberg, Simon & Schuster
5. Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Henry Holt and Co.
6. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
7. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals, Melissa Clark, Clarkson Potter
8. Solito: A Memoir, Javier Zamora, Hogarth
9. Rest Is Resistance: A Manifesto, Tricia Hersey, Little, Brown Spark
10. Visual Thinking: The Hidden Gifts of People Who Think in Pictures, Patterns, and Abstractions, Temple Grandin, Riverhead Books
11. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
12. The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture, Gabor Maté, M.D., Daniel Maté, Avery
13. How We Live Is How We Die, Pema Chödrön, Shambhala
14. Healing Through Words, Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel
15. The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II, Buzz Bissinger, Harper
Trade paperback fiction
1. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
2. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
3. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
5. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
6. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
7. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
8. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
9. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
10. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
11. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
12. Ugly Love, Colleen Hoover, Atria
13. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
14. Book Lovers, Emily Henry, Berkley
15. The Personal Librarian, Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray, Berkley
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
4. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
5. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
6. Getting Lost, Annie Ernaux, Alison L. Strayer (Transl.), Seven Stories Press
7. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac, Old Farmer’s Almanac
8. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), David Sedaris, Back Bay
9. Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty, Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe, Harper
10. How to Focus (Mindfulness Essentials #9), Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.), Parallax Press
11. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
12. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
13. It Came from the Closet: Queer Reflections on Horror, Carmen Maria Machado, Zefyr Lisowski, Richard Scott Larson, Bruce Owens Grimm, Sarah Fonseca, Joe Vallese (Ed.), The Feminist Press at CUNY
14. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
15. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Fire & Blood, George R. R. Martin, Bantam
3. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. The Shining, Stephen King, Anchor
5. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
6. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
7. The Silmarillion, J.R.R. Tolkien, Del Rey
8. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
9. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
10. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
Early and middle grade readers
1. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
2. Two Degrees, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
3. The Tryout: A Graphic Novel, Christina Soontornvat, Joanna Cacao (Illus.), Graphix
4. Besties: Find Their Groove, Kayla Miller, Kristina Luu (Illus.), Jeffrey Canino, Clarion Books
5. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
6. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
7. A Rover’s Story, Jasmine Warga, Balzer + Bray
8. The Door of No Return, Kwame Alexander, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
9. The Stars Did Wander Darkling, Colin Meloy, Balzer + Bray
10. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
11. Garlic and the Witch, Bree Paulsen, Quill Tree Books
12. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
14. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
15. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
Young adult
1. The First to Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
2. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
3. Nothing More to Tell, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
4. Foul Lady Fortune, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
5. A Scatter of Light, Malinda Lo, Dutton Books for Young Readers
6. The Sunbearer Trials, Aiden Thomas, Feiwel & Friends
7. Long Live the Pumpkin Queen: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Shea Ernshaw, Disney Press
8. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
9. Lightlark, Alex Aster, Amulet
10. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
11. Hocus Pocus: The Illustrated Novelization, A.W. Jantha, Gris Grimly (Illus.), Disney Press
12. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
13. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
14. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
15. Family of Liars, E. Lockhart, Delacorte Press
Children’s illustrated
1. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books
2. Creepy Crayon!, Aaron Reynolds, Peter Brown (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
3. The Crayons Trick or Treat, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel Books
4. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
5. Construction Site Gets a Fright!, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
6. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
7. The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!, Mo Willems, Union Square Kids
8. Little Ghostie: Finger Puppet Book, Emily Dove (Illus.), Chronicle
9. Farmhouse, Sophie Blackall, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
10. There’s a Ghost In This House, Oliver Jeffers, Philomel Books
11. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
12. Creepy Carrots! (Creepy Tales!), Aaron Reynolds, Peter Brown (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
13. Creepy Pair of Underwear!, Aaron Reynolds, Peter Brown (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
14. Hey, Bruce!: An Interactive Book, Ryan Higgins, Disney-Hyperion
15. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
Children’s series
1. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
6. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Chan Chau (Illus.), Scholastic
7. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
8. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
9. InvestiGators, John Patrick Green, First Second
10. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
