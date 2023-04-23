Hardcover fiction
1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
3. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
4. Romantic Comedy, Curtis Sittenfeld, Random House
5. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
6. I Have Some Questions for You, Rebecca Makkai, Viking
7. Pineapple Street, Jenny Jackson, Pamela Dorman Books
8. Hang the Moon, Jeannette Walls, Scribner
9. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
10. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
11. Homecoming, Kate Morton, Mariner Books
12. Birnam Wood, Eleanor Catton, FSG
13. Before the Coffee Gets Cold, Toshikazu Kawaguchi, Hanover Square Press
14. Tress of the Emerald Sea, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
15. Small Things Like These, Claire Keegan, Grove Press
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond, Crown
2. You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir, Maggie Smith, Atria/One Signal Publishers
3. The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
4. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
6. A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them, Timothy Egan, Viking
7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
8. Sweet Enough: A Dessert Cookbook, Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter
9. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford, Harmony
10. Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age, Katherine May, Riverhead Books
11. The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy), Admiral William H. McRaven, Grand Central
12. It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs, Mary Louise Kelly, Henry Holt and Co.
13. The Language of Trees: A Rewilding of Literature and Landscape, Katie Holten, Tin House Books
14. I Swear: Politics Is Messier Than My Minivan, Katie Porter, Crown
15. Saving Time: Discovering a Life Beyond the Clock, Jenny Odell, Random House
Trade paperback fiction
1. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S/Marysue Rucci Books
4. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage
5. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
6. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
7. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan, Scribner
8. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
9. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco4
10. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Penguin
11. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
12. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine
13. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
14. Yours Truly, Abby Jimenez, Forever
15. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Vintage
2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
4. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
5. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, Picador
6. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet, John Green, Dutton
7. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
8. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, Dr. Anna Lembke, Dutton
9. Tiny Beautiful Things (10th Anniversary Edition): Advice from Dear Sugar, Cheryl Strayed, Vintage
10. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America, Matt Kracht, Chronicle
11. Rooted: Life at the Crossroads of Science, Nature, and Spirit, Lyanda Lynn Haupt, Little, Brown Spark
12. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
13. Finding Me: A Memoir, Viola Davis, HarperOne
14. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann, Vintage
15. We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Modern Ireland, Fintan O’Toole, Liveright
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
4. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
5. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
6. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
7. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
8. American Gods, Neil Gaiman, Morrow
9. Hyperion, Dan Simmons, Spectra
10. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
Early and middle grade readers
1. School Trip: A Graphic Novel, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
2. The Moth Keeper: A Graphic Novel, K. O’Neill, Random House Graphic
3. Squished: A Graphic Novel, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
4. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., Judy Blume, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
5. Nic Blake and the Remarkables: The Manifestor Prophecy, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
6. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
7. Hoops: A Graphic Novel, Matt Tavares, Candlewick
8. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
10. Big Tree, Brian Selznick, Scholastic Press
11. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
13. Elf Dog and Owl Head, M.T. Anderson, Junyi Wu (Illus.), Candlewick
14. Finally Seen, Kelly Yang, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
15. Parachute Kids: A Graphic Novel, Betty C. Tang, Graphix
Young adult
1. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
2. Girl in Pieces, Kathleen Glasgow, Ember
3. If He Had Been with Me, Laura Nowlin, Sourcebooks Fire
4. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
5. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
6. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
7. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Tundra Books
8. Silver in the Bone, Alexandra Bracken, Knopf Books for Young Readers
9. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
10. Nick and Charlie, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
11. She Gets the Girl, Rachael Lippincott, Alyson Derrick, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
12. Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Monique Gray Smith, Nicole Neidhardt (Illus.), Zest Books
13. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
14. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
15. The First to Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
Children’s illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. Hot Dog, Doug Salati, Knopf Books for Young Readers
3. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
4. Party Hearty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Harry N. Abrams
5. Woo Hoo! You’re Doing Great!, Sandra Boynton, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
6. We Don’t Lose Our Class Goldfish, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney Hyperion
7. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
8. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial Books
9. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
10. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books
11. Remember, Joy Harjo, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Random House Studio
12. Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (20th Anniversary Edition), Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children
13. Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, Bill Martin, Jr., John Archambault, Lois Ehlert (Illus.), Little Simon
14. Little Blue Truck’s Springtime: An Easter And Springtime Book For Kids, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
15. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
Children’s series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Cynthia Yuan Cheng (Illus.), Graphix
6. Spy School, Stuart Gibbs, Anjan Sarkar (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
7. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
8. InvestiGators, John Patrick Green, Christopher Hastings, Pat Lewis (Illus.), First Second
9. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
10. The Princess in Black, Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Candlewick
