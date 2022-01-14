More than 100 musicians from 21 area schools will participate in the University of Dubuque High School Honor Band Day Friday, Jan. 21.
Hosted by the Department of Fine and Performing Arts, the day will culminate with a free, public concert at 7 p.m. in John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center.
The day offers an opportunity for band students in grades 9-12 to spend a day making music with special guest composer and featured conductor Aaron Perrine. Students also will work with UD faculty Evan Glickman, jazz band conductor; and Nolan Hauta, concert band conductor.
With works in a variety of genres, Perrine’s music has been performed by some of the leading ensembles and soloists across the United States and beyond. He is a two-time winner of the American Bandmasters Association Sousa/Ostwald Award for his compositions Only Light in 2015 and Pale Blue on Deep in 2013.
Another one of his compositions, “Temperance,” won the 2017 College Band Directors National Association Young Band Composition Contest.
His music for winds also has been featured at the 2017 CBDNA National Conference, multiple regional CBDNA Conferences, The Midwest Clinic, Western International Band Clinic and at numerous all-state, state conference and honor band concerts.